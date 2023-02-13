Any outstanding question about the Wisconsin Supreme Court election's national importance has just been answered: Of liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz's $195,000 fundraising haul in large donations last week, only $7,500 came from in-state donors.
The Milwaukee County Circuit judge's influx of out-of-state funds highlights national liberals' atypical financial and political investments in the race. A liberal winning in the April 4 election could lead to the realization of numerous Democratic priorities, from redrawing the state's legislative maps to legalizing abortion and having a court majority in case of any 2024 presidential election challenges.
Conservatives consider the race to be just as important as liberals, as they seek to protect the same policies Democrats want to reverse, but no conservative candidate reported any big donations from non-Wisconsinites last week.
All four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates must report their fundraising hauls between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6 on Monday. From Feb. 6 on, candidates must also report any donation over $1,000 from a single source. Protasiewicz's $195,000 comes from the latter category. No candidate as of late Monday morning has reporting their January and early February donations yet.
Between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12, conservative candidate and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow reported raising just over $50,000, entirely from in-state donors. Conservative candidate and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly reported $1,000 last week from one in-state donor. Liberal candidate and Dane County Circuit Judge reported $3,500 in monetary donations last week from two out-of-state donors.
Outside groups have added millions to the mix. The liberal A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund is spending over $1.5 million attacking Dorow pre-primary. The pro-Kelly group Fair Courts America, funded by the Illinois-based Republican donor Richard Uihlein, is spending over $1.8 million on his behalf, according to the liberal Brennan Center for Justice.
The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Issues Mobilization Council is spending just over $250,000 and Wisconsin Alliance for Reform is spending just under $500,000 attacking Protasiewicz, according to the Brennan Center. The pro-Dorow group Justice for Wisconsin is spending $55,000 supporting Dorow pre-primary.
The president comes to Madison: Dispatches from Joe Biden's whirlwind trip to Wisconsin
President Joe Biden's first stop after his State of the Union address Tuesday was in Madison, where he greeted supporters at the airport before a quick jaunt up to DeForest to speak to workers at the Laborers' International Union of North America worker training center.
President Joe Biden arrived at Madison's Truax Field Air National Guard Base as part of his visit to DeForest on Wednesday.
In his first stop after his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden flew to Madison for a speech at a DeForest worker training center.
In his visit Biden will highlight how his economic plan "is creating good-paying, union jobs," according to a White House statement.
President Joe Biden arrives at Laborers' International Union of North America in DeForest, where he plans to tout his economic plan.
Protesters who align themselves with more conservative or libertarian ideologies waited across Highway 19 to demonstrate as President Joe Bide…
President Joe Biden's first public address after his State of the Union was to workers at a union training facility in DeForest.
"The Biden economic plan is working," Biden told a receptive audience of union workers in his first scheduled speech after Tuesday's State of the Union address.
President Joe Biden was in DeForest on Wednesday following Tuesday night's State of the Union address. He discussed his economic plan, specifi…
Governor Tony Evers speaks ahead of President Joe Biden in Deforest.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway speaks ahead of President Joe Biden in Deforest.