Liberals are boosting an election denier in a critical Republican state Senate primary and are attacking one of the two conservatives running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court a week before voters head to the polls.

It’s a tactic Democrats employed nationally in last year’s midterms to mixed reviews from their partisan camp. The strategy involves implicitly siding in partisan primaries with the GOP candidate opponents feel would appear to voters as most conservative in the general election, then going after that candidate and casting them as out of touch with voters after the primary.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin paid for flyers that appear to endorse Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, an anti-abortion advocate supported by former President Donald Trump, who is facing off against two other Republicans in the 8th Senate District primary. If Republicans win the GOP-leaning seat in eastern Wisconsin, they will secure a veto-proof majority in the 33-member chamber.

Unlike typical hit pieces that seek to portray a candidate in an unflattering light, the liberal-funded flyer shows a smiling Brandtjen and says, “On abortion, Republican Janel Brandtjen is as conservative as they come.”

The mailer, which includes a “pro-life” logo and touts Brandtjen’s status as a “Pro-life legislator of the year,” urges recipients to vote in the February primary and the April 4 general election. It’s only on the reverse side that the sponsorship is revealed: “Paid for by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, as an in-kind to the State Senate Democratic Committee.”

Brandtjen is facing state Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, who has made his anti-Trump views public, and Thiensville Village President Van Mobley in the February primary. The lone Democratic candidate in the race is Jodi Habush Sinykin of Whitefish Bay.

One of Habush Sinykin’s ads contrasts her abortion rights views with Brandtjen’s anti-abortion stance but does not mention the other conservative candidates.

“Janel Brandtjen would be a disaster in the State Senate, and we look forward to continuing to put her extremism front and center for voters in the coming weeks,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Joe Oslund said.

Brandtjen did not respond to a request for comment.

High court race

In the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, where voters will decide Feb. 21 which two candidates advance in the nonpartisan primary, a liberal group is spending over $2 million attacking conservative candidate and Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

The ads, posted online by WisPolitics, highlight Dorow’s past cases, calling her “dangerous” in one for not sentencing a sex offender to prison.

Some conservatives are interpreting the spending from liberal group A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund as a sign that liberals would rather go up against the other conservative candidate, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, in April.

“It’s never been more clear that Judge Jennifer Dorow is the only candidate who can beat the liberal special interest groups in April and stop the left’s efforts to remake Wisconsin via judicial fiat,” Dorow spokesperson Amber Schroeder said about the spending on Feb. 6.

A spokesperson from the liberal group would not say on the record why the group placed the anti-Dorow ads.

Kelly has faced questions over his electability after losing the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court race to current liberal Justice Jill Karofsky.

Dorow has faced those same questions for what some conservatives deem her lack of preparedness in the race. But she was also recently in the national spotlight for presiding over the trial against the man who drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

The liberals in the race are Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell. The top two vote-getters in next week’s nonpartisan primary will advance to the April election.

Conservative groups are also getting in the game ahead of the primary. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Issues Mobilization Council is spending just over $250,000 and the Wisconsin Alliance for Reform is spending just under $500,000 on ads attacking Protasiewicz, according to the liberal Brennan Center for Justice.

But unlike the liberal groups, who hope to sway which conservative candidate advances to the general election, conservatives are certain they will face the far better-funded Protasiewicz in April — and are laying the groundwork for a general election campaign.