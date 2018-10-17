Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir raised more than $2.1 million in August and September, more than doubling her campaign’s previous total but still less than half the money raised by her opponent.
Vukmir, of Brookfield, spent $1.3 million and had $1.4 million remaining in her campaign coffers as of Sept. 30, according to a campaign finance report filed Monday.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, raised $4.5 million during the period and had more than $5 million in the bank going into October.
So far Baldwin, who is seeking a second six-year term, has spent more than $23 million on this campaign, nearly eight times as much as Vukmir.
Outside groups have spent nearly $24 million trying to influence Wisconsin voters in the Nov. 6 election, according to federal campaign finance data compiled by the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics.
Almost three-quarters of that has been spent on behalf of Republicans, including nearly $8 million on behalf of Kevin Nicholson before his defeat in the August primary.
According to data from the Federal Elections Commission, outside groups report spending nearly $9.8 million in efforts to support Vukmir or oppose Baldwin and about $5.4 million to support Baldwin or oppose Vukmir.