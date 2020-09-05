Kamala Harris' mostly online campaign to get Wisconsin road test

For Harris, that’s so far meant a mix of fundraising and organizing events, along with local press interviews and one speech aimed at President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. Leaning into her role as the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket, Harris has spoken with Black leaders and activists in events that aren’t open to the press, but she did not travel with Biden to Kenosha.

“She’s been on the road. She’s out herself,” Biden said Friday. “I talk with her almost every day. I speak with her and we work together and I have every confidence in her. There’s nothing about not campaigning together, it’s about being able to cover more territory.”

Harris, who has not held a wide-ranging news conference since joining the ticket, was making her first solo Sunday show appearance as the nominee, a taped interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

According to an excerpt released Saturday, Harris would not say directly whether she would get a coronavirus vaccine if one were ready before Election Day. She also suggested public health experts will be “muzzled” from having the last word about a vaccine’s effectiveness.