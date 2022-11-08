Kalvin Barrett winning Dane County sheriff's race over Det. Anthony Hamilton

After a combative campaign, Democratic Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett held a commanding lead over Republican challenger Det. Anthony Hamilton with about 95% of the precincts reporting Tuesday. It's the first competitive sheriff’s race in eight years.

Barrett, appointed to the post in October 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers after the retirement of former Sheriff David Mahoney, campaigned on making progress through serving people, community engagement, enhancing jail programs and hiring diverse staff.

“This election is about the great voters of Dane County electing a sheriff that is focused on public safety, community engagement and innovative and practical criminal justice reform implementations,” he said Tuesday night. “The people of Dane County deserve a sheriff with diverse experiences in their personal and professional background.”

Hamilton, a 14-year veteran at the Sheriff’s Office, accused Barrett of injecting “identity politics” into the operations of the office, such as referring to those incarcerated at the jail as “residents” rather than “inmates.” He also campaigned on fixing a severe staff shortage at the Sheriff’s Office and “not paying lip service" to extreme ideologies. The challenger could not be reached.

Barrett promoted a program to better treat jail residents who have opioid addictions, diversionary programs that are more appropriate for some offenders, and diversity so peace officers would reflect the community they serve. He said initiatives to recruit women and others from diverse racial, professional and socioeconomic backgrounds are a key solution to fixing the deputy shortage fueled by retirements and resignations.

“The people trust that as sheriff, I will continue to build relationships and solve community problems through evidence-based decision making and procedural justice,” he said.