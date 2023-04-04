Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated conservative Dan Kelly for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court Tuesday, giving liberals a court majority for the first time in 15 years, boosting Democrats' bid to toss out Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban and promising to dramatically reshape politics in the battleground state.

Protasiewicz will join the court in August as liberals seek to wield their newfound power to rewrite legislative maps that favor Republicans and possibly undo former GOP Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 legislation, which effectively eliminated collective bargaining for most public employees.

Liberals are especially confident about their chances in upcoming cases after the incoming justice was unusually explicit on the campaign trail about the policies she supports.

Among them, she favors abortion rights, which were all but eliminated under the state's near-complete abortion ban. The moribund state law was re-activated after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion last year. She has expressed her desire to revisit the state's Republican-drawn legislative maps, which she called "rigged." And she touted marching in Madison against Act 10 and signing Walker's recall petition.

Her win has given liberals a two-year window of all-but-guaranteed control of the state's highest court, an especially critical role with the 2024 presidential election on its way. Protasiewicz's victory gives liberals their first Wisconsin Supreme Court majority since 2008.

"I will bring the fairness and impartiality that you have all been waiting for," Protasiewicz told supporters after she won. "And I will be part of the solution to make the Wisconsin Supreme Court ... something that you will always feel proud of."

The race galvanized Democrats as the impasse between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP Legislature often resulted in the conservative-controlled court ruling against Democrats on hot-button issues.

While Protasiewicz framed the race as a referendum on abortion policy, Kelly ran a markedly different campaign, hinging his candidacy on defending the rule of law and a pledge to uphold the state and U.S. Constitution. He accused Protasiewicz of appealing to partisan values, though in the general election Kelly also stuck to Republican talking points, calling his opponent soft on crime.

Addressing supporters after he lost, Kelly said Wisconsinites chose the "rule of Janet" over the rule of law.

Bitter and clearly emotional, he said, "I wish Wisconsin the best of luck because I think it's going to need it." He did not call Protasiewicz to concede, he said, because "I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede."

With the stakes so high, the race was decidedly bitter. In their only debate of the election, Protasiewicz called Kelly a threat to democracy while the former justice said the Milwaukee County Circuit judge would "steal the legislative authority and use that in the courts."

Ad spending

Both campaigns and their supporters released an onslaught of ads seeking to paint their opponent as wrong for the high court. Kelly said Protasiewicz's ads focusing on his past work with Republicans and representation of criminal defendants lied about his past. The liberal candidate said conservatives cherry-picked criminal cases she presided over to falsely claim she was soft on crime.

Before this election, the most expensive judicial contest in America was one in Illinois that cost just over $15 million. This time around, all sides spent over $45 million on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, according to a WisPolitics.com tally.

Liberals spent slightly more than conservatives, but Protasiewicz's ability to fund her own ads gave her the additional boost of paying lower ad rates only accessible to candidates. Kelly spent $580,000 on ads to Protasiewicz's $10.5 million, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Fueled largely by out-of-state donations, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin gave Protasiewicz over $8 million in the month and a half leading up to the election. Protasiewicz said she would recuse herself from the organization's cases that come before the court, but conservatives took that as a sign that other liberal groups would play a role in major political lawsuits instead of the Democratic Party.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Fair Courts America each spent over $5 million to support Kelly, who has said he would decide recusal on a case-by-case basis. He said he declined to take money from the Republican Party of Wisconsin to avoid needing to recuse himself from cases involving the party, though it supported him with in-kind donations.

While Kelly was less willing to accept Republican help this election, Protasiewicz often noted that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice ran his losing campaign in 2020 out of the party's offices.

She also criticized him for his involvement in the plot to deliver fake Electoral College votes for former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election after President Joe Biden won the state. Kelly said he was hardly involved in the plan to send a slate of fake electors to Congress.

Future of abortion, redistricting

Throughout her campaign, Protasiewicz castigated the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in overturning Roe v. Wade and aired several ads highlighting her abortion rights views.

Kelly wasn't nearly as vocal about the issue, but in a since-deleted 2012 blog post he described abortion as "a policy deadly to children."

Democrats have sued to toss out the state's near-complete abortion ban, a case that will almost certainly come before the liberal-controlled court. The ban prohibits abortion unless it's to save the life of the mother. There are no exceptions for rape, incest or the mother's health.

Marquette Law School polling in November found that 84% of respondents — including 73% of Republicans — think abortion should be legal for victims of rape or incest. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they oppose the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe.

Unlike abortion, there is no active state lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's legislative maps, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court decided last year in rulings that benefitted Republicans. But the current legislative maps are broadly considered the most gerrymandered in the country, and Democrats have called for revisiting the maps through the courts.