Saying she didn't want to risk appearing unfair, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz said Wednesday if elected she would recuse herself from court cases involving the state Democratic Party because of its $2.5 million donation to her campaign.

At the same time, she said she wouldn't recuse herself from abortion-related cases despite Planned Parenthood planning to spend over $1 million on her behalf.

"I think that $2.5 million is obviously a significant amount of money," she said. "Whether or not I could continue to be fair and impartial on the case is one matter, but on the other hand the public deserves to have ... the appearance of fairness, the appearance of impartiality."

Planned Parenthood plans to spend at least $1 million supporting Protasiewicz in Wisconsin across all its entities, a spokesperson said, though its spending would be coordinated separately from her campaign.

"I've been very, very clear and very, very careful that I have talked to people about what my personal values are," Protasiewicz told reporters in Madison after addressing the Wisconsin Counties Association Legislative Conference. "I make sure everybody understands that I will only be making decisions based on what the law is and based on what the Constitution is."

But she said she would "absolutely not" recuse herself from Planned Parenthood cases, saying she made no promises to the group. She also made no promises to the state Democratic party, Protasiewicz spokesperson Sam Roecker later said.

Planned Parenthood isn't currently a party in Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's case challenging Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban.

But the group will continue to "evaluate its legal options and strategy," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin legal director Michelle Velasquez previously told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Planned Parenthood and the state Democratic Party have each been parties in three cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court since 2000. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsed Protasiewicz when she emerged from the primary in first place.

Wisconsin Supreme Court elections are nominally nonpartisan, but political parties on both sides of the aisle contribute millions of dollars and hundreds of workers behind their preferred candidate. With five months until the April 4 election between Protasiewicz and conservative candidate Daniel Kelly, the race has already become the most expensive judicial contest in American history.

After his appearance at the same conference, Kelly said recusal was an individual decision, though he didn't specify whether he would recuse himself from Republican Party of Wisconsin cases. Kelly's campaign office in the 2020 election was inside the state Republican Party headquarters.