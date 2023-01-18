Janet Protasiewicz leads fundraising for state Supreme Court; Jennifer Dorow has strong start

With about a month to go before the Feb. 21 Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, fundraising totals from the second half of 2022 suggest emerging leaders in each of the partisan camps.

Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County circuit judge, raised over $750,000 between July and the end of December last year, more than all of the other candidates combined during that period. Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, the other liberal candidate, raised a little over $115,000.

The conservative candidates trail Protasiewicz in gathering money, but they both launched their campaigns well into the reporting period.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, who announced her bid in early December, raised almost $307,000 between then and the end of the year. That's nearly the same amount that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who launched his campaign in early September, raised in the last four months of 2022 — about $312,000.

Protasiewicz (pronounced “pro-ta-SAY-witz”) had nearly $735,000 on hand at the end of the reporting period, also more than all of the other candidates combined. She spent about $185,000 in that time.

Mitchell had just over $72,000 at the end of the period after spending just under $72,000 in that period. Dorow had around $283,000 after spending just under $24,000, while Kelly had $276,000 after spending just over $52,000.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in February will advance to the April 4 general election. The winning candidate in that election will replace Justice Patience Roggensack, a member of the court's current 4-3 conservative majority.

State Supreme Court races are nominally nonpartisan, but they are run in an intensely partisan fashion, with political parties and outside groups spending large sums to back their preferred candidates.

Because the spring election is nonpartisan, it's not necessarily the case that one candidate from each camp will advance to the April 4 election. Rather, the top two vote-getters in next month's primary, no matter what ideology they may embrace, will advance to the general election.

With the court's ideological balance up for grabs, the candidate elected in April will likely play a decisive role in upcoming cases, including ones that could address the legality of Wisconsin's near-complete 1849 abortion ban, fights over legislative redistricting and the power of the executive branch in administering laws.