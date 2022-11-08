It's election day. Here's what you need to know about candidates and issues on your ballot

Election day is here, and you need to wade through a mountain of information before you make your decisions.

We've got you covered.

Here's the breakdown of voting logistics, candidates and issues. And if you want to follow who wins tonight, you will find live results on Madison.com as the votes are counted.

Where and how to vote

You're ready to vote, but you're not sure how to find your polling place. Or maybe you need a reminder on the process.

Reporter Mitchell Schmidt broke down all the voting logistics, from what you should bring with you to how to track your ballot if you voted early.

There have been quite a few lawsuits and political wrangling over the voting process. If you need to feel better about the process, the Wisconsin Elections Commission produced a video series to explain the voting process to young people.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where they stand

You can see who's on the ballot in Wisconsin, and what they stand for, in this series of candidate Q&As.

And in three major races — governor, U.S. senate and Wisconsin attorney general — reporters Alex Shur, Mitchell Schmidt and Lucas Robinson broke down the candidates' views on the big issues.

Just the facts

You've seen all the television ads.

Candidates threw out all sorts of accusations, and added in some murky images to cast a shadow of doubt on their opponents.

So what's the truth behind the ads? You can read the facts behind some of these ads in our "Rest of the Story" initiative.

Issues

Voters will see a plethora of issues on their ballots today.

There are 81 school referendums on Wisconsin ballots today. That brings the total of referendums put before voters by school districts to 166 this year. That's the highest in 21 years. Dane County schools have eight referendums on the ballot today.

There are other referendums on Dane County ballots too, including three advisory referendums about marijuana and abortion.