The Wisconsin Supreme Court election was a huge win for liberals, not only because they will have gained a majority on the court, but also because Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative Dan Kelly by an astonishing 11 points.

While Protasiewcz broke new ground Tuesday, gaining a court majority for the first time since 2008 in a record-turnout election for non-presidential years, Kelly landed in familiar terrain: He lost by 10.5 points in the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Protasiewicz's victory came after conservatives aired concerns about Kelly's rhetoric, saying his focus on defending the Constitution wasn't resonating with voters nearly as much as Protasiewicz's focus on abortion. Kelly pivoted his strategy toward the end of the race, seeking to portray Protasiewicz as soft on crime, but Tuesday's results showed that his new message didn't have its intended effect.

"This race was driven by the abortion issue more than anything else," said UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden. "And that works to the Democrats' advantage because there are more pro-choice voters than pro-life voters."

Trends over the last several months — from liberals spending more than conservatives to Protasiewicz's emphasis on abortion rights — offer many reasons why the incoming justice won by such a large margin.

But the tale of Kelly's second loss begins with his first defeat in 2020.

Another campaign

When conservatives grilled Kelly for running again after losing to Justice Jill Karofsky by double digits in 2020, the former justice said he lost only because his past election coincided with the Democratic presidential primary, something that was sure to boost the liberal judicial candidate.

Asked what he would do differently in this election, Kelly told the Wisconsin State Journal after the February primary, "I'm going to make sure I don't run in a year in which there's a presidential primary, and I think I've accomplished that already."

There were early signs that conservatives thought Kelly wasn't a strong candidate even in a non-presidential year. When conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow entered the race, many prominent conservatives, including retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, rallied behind her.

Liberals appeared to sense Dorow's political strength over Kelly, too. Soon after she entered the race, the liberal group A Better Wisconsin Together Political Action Fund began spending more than $2 million on ads attacking her.

"State liberals clearly believe Dorow is stronger than Kelly," conservative talk show host Mark Belling wrote about the ads. "They are running attack ads against Dorow, but leaving Kelly alone."

Those ads came amid a bitter primary between the conservatives. Dorow supporters said Kelly wasn't electable after his double-digit loss in 2020, while Kelly criticized Dorow for not having a clear conservative record.

Immediately after the primary, Dorow encouraged her supporters to support Kelly, then she all but ducked out of the campaign, deleting her Twitter account along the way. Despite her call for unity, conservatives again voiced doubt about Kelly's candidacy, worried that he couldn't coalesce Dorow supporters or even win with them.

Conservative doubts over Kelly's campaign didn't go away as the general election phase moved along.

Message to voters

Part of the concern was his message. Speaking to voters across the state, Kelly consistently emphasized his devotion to the state Constitution. GOP operatives and political experts agreed that his message wasn't highlighting voters' priorities in the election.

"There aren't many voters who get excited about that kind of language ... it was a kind of cautious way of portraying himself that probably was not the strongest message he could have put forward," Burden said.

"The other thing that's a little curious is that he ran so few campaign ads, even though he raised a good sum of money," Burden said.

Kelly didn't run any TV ads until toward the end of the campaign. He received support from conservative outside groups throughout the race, but liberals spent more than conservatives in the election, the most expensive judicial race ever in America. Liberals also had the advantage of Protasiewicz's campaign funding her own TV ads, giving her access to lower ad rates than outside groups.

Kelly's campaign declined to comment for this story.

As liberals were spending far more than conservatives, Kelly pivoted toward a more aggressive strategy toward the end of the election.

He criticized Protasiewicz over sentences she handed down to criminal defendants that he deemed insufficient. In their only debate of the election, Kelly repeatedly referred to his opponent as "Janet" and said she was lying about him. He criticized her for emphasizing her abortion rights views and desire to redraw the state's legislative boundaries, calling her a politician and a threat to the judicial system.

Kelly's insults toward Protasiewicz were "even more unusual than the degree to which Protasiewicz talked about her views on policies," Burden said.

The former justice's bitterness toward Protasiewicz culminated after his loss Tuesday night, when he called her campaign "beneath contempt" and refused to call her to concede, deeming her an unworthy opponent.

Focus on issues

From the early stages of the election, Protasiewicz sought to make the race about abortion. To a lesser degree, she campaigned on redrawing the state's legislative maps and undoing other GOP policies.

The political timing was on her side with abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure in June 2022. Since then, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature have been at an impasse on the issue, handing the future of abortion to the courts.

The deadlock between Evers and the Legislature "has just made (abortion) even more salient here," Marquette Law School Poll director Charles Franklin said.

Protasiewicz latched on to the issue, all but pledging to side with Democrats in their lawsuit to overturn Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban, which prohibits the procedure unless it's to save the mother's life.

"Although she has shown herself time and time again to be the opposite of an impartial jurist, we call on her to keep her personal values and opinions out of the courtroom and refrain from legislating from the bench," a spokesperson for the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Right to Life said after the election.

In a statement, Protasiewicz spokesperson Sam Roecker said the justice-elect "will give a fair hearing to every case in front of the court, including cases involving reproductive rights."

'Historic election'

Protasiewicz's vocal support of partisan issues in this election "was bolder than some other Supreme Court candidates, especially on abortion," Burden said.

That embrace paid off Tuesday.

Kelly received fewer votes Tuesday in the critical GOP Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties than he did in 2020.

"In the vast majority of places, he fell noticeably short of what it would have taken to have a tie in the election, let alone a win," Franklin said.

Franklin pointed out that while Kelly lost by similar margins in 2023 and 2020, the liberal candidate in this year's race didn't have the help of a partisan presidential primary.

"If anything, that makes this year's results — even though the margin is the same — look like a more impressive amount of support for Protasiewicz," he said.

Beyond lagging behind in Republican areas, Protasiewicz excelled in Democratic strongholds, especially in Madison. The city had a record-high spring election turnout of 120,000 voters. Among them, less than 13,000 votes broke for Kelly.

About 39% of Wisconsin’s voting-age population turned out to vote across the state, more than any other spring election that didn't coincide with a presidential primary, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said.

"For Republicans, this is a wake-up call because they've got to figure out how to win elections," longtime GOP strategist Brandon Scholz said. "They're just failing. And they've done nothing to repair the damage that Donald Trump has done to the party."

"This is a historic election because it has completely changed the nature of nonpartisan judicial elections going forward," Scholz said. "That's because Janet Protasiewicz was engaged in issues advocacy, and went completely away from the way judicial candidates have run in the past."