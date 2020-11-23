In Wisconsin recount, Trump challenges pile up, slow tally

“We’re chasing our tails here,” Milwaukee County Elections Director Julietta Henry told a three-member commission overseeing the recount Saturday, referring to the flurry of challenges by Trump representatives. She said they sometimes resulted in confusing instructions to tabulators.

The commissioners occasionally walked up to recount tables themselves to investigate alleged rule violations. When too many people gathered around one table Friday, violating social distancing rules, Republican commission member Rick Baas suddenly shouted, “I’ve had it! Clear this floor now!”

On another occasion, he rebuked some observers for being disruptive and called on them to behave with civility: “We will not be like … other states.”

At least some didn’t heed that appeal.

One Trump observer was escorted from the building by sheriff’s deputies Saturday after pushing an election official who had lifted her coat from an observer chair. Another was removed Friday for not wearing a face mask properly as coronavirus infection rates have soared in the state.

“You have to stand back and sit down,” one election official, flanked by deputies, told another Trump observer. “If you don’t, you’ll be escorted out.” After arguing for a moment, the observer sat down.