In 'thousands of complaints' about Wisconsin election, few that could be substantiated

One couple, Scott and Mary Joyce of Jackson, told Republican lawmakers they believed they received unsolicited absentee ballots. But in a phone interview, they described what they got in the mail as missing Trump’s name and not featuring any other political races. That suggests what they thought were ballots probably other campaign-related material or absentee ballot applications.

Clerks don’t send out unsolicited ballots, but the ballot application form is publicly available and anyone can send those out, as multiple groups looking to boost voter turnout did prior to the election. This was a trend seen across the country, as well.

“My strong sense of this is that these people are confusing absentee ballots with absentee ballot applications,” Magney said.

Some people interviewed, however, were adamant that they received unsolicited absentee ballots, but said they’d already torn them up and in some cases declined to provide details, leaving no way to verify their claims.

Brenda Woolsey said she, her husband and her adult daughter received unsolicited ballots mailed to them by the town of Union in Eau Claire County.