'I'm voting for the preservation of our democracy': Voters in Madison feel the pull of the polls

Several voters casting their ballots in the Democratic stronghold of Madison Tuesday morning said this midterm feels different from other elections.

"This election I'm voting for the preservation of our democracy, which I feel like I've never done before," said Jele Magdalina, 28, after casting his ballot at Lapham Elementary School on the Near East Side.

Allegations of voter fraud, repeated by many Republicans with "zero evidence whatsoever," has been concerning, Magdalina said, as was the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

That some candidates continue to question the 2020 presidential election and have downplayed Jan. 6 is "pretty scary to me and that would drive me to the polls," he said.

Joey Hoey, 62, who also voted early Tuesday morning at Lapham, said he never misses an election.

"It's important, so it feels good," he said, adding that he hopes everyone gets out and votes. "I think democracy really is on the line in terms of the kind of rhetoric that the mainstream Republicans who are on the ballot have been spouting."

As of 11 a.m., Dane County clerk Scott McDonell said election officials throughout the county reported "no major issues or unusual problems" at the polls while noting steady to high turnout.

By that time, McDonnell said, Madison reported 47,551 ballots had been counted, or about 20% of the city's voting-age population.

Voting in Maple Bluff Tuesday morning, Dorothy Mirowski, 67, was surprised to encounter a line at her polling place, something she said she's never seen before. She guessed that was because there were fewer poll workers this year.

"I'm voting for the Democrats," she said, before adding: "I don't think it's going to turn out well, but I'm crossing my fingers."

Leslie Kim, who was working the polls in Maple Bluff, said she thought more voters turning out was creating a short wait.

"Everybody's happy to be here," Kim said. "It's good."

Kaelyn Becker, 26, who also voted in Maple Bluff, said having big issues like abortion on the table makes her nervous.

"There's a lot of unease," Becker said. "I think that many people are unhappy with the Democratic party. And so a lot of people are shying away and turning to third parties because they're so unhappy. And that can lead to Republicans taking over control of the Senate and the House again, and then more bad things can happen. So, I think anyone should be uneasy right now."

Kevin Bachhuber, 38, after voting at the Tenney Park pavilion, said this election feels more extreme and important than past elections.

"We're really seeing global nationalism and fascism on the rise," Bachhuber said, "and this is one of the attempts to fight that wave."