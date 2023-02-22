The Madison area saw record-high turnout in Tuesday's primary election, likely driven by the high-profile Wisconsin Supreme Court race on the ballot this spring.

In Madison, 32% of the voting-age population cast a ballot on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Dane County Clerk's Office. At the county level, 31% voted.

In all, 142,660 people in the county voted on Tuesday.

Those figures put turnout well beyond recent off-year primaries in 2019 and 2015.

In 2015, 20% of registered voters cast a ballot in Dane County. Thirteen percent did so in 2015.

The pending contest to fill an open seat on the state Supreme Court took the spotlight during Tuesday's vote and will no doubt continue to do so through the April 4 election.

Liberal Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz won 68% of the vote in Dane County on Tuesday. Her opponent in April's election, conservative former Justice Dan Kelly, won about 9% of the vote in solid-blue Dane County on Tuesday.

