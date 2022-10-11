 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how to watch Wisconsin's upcoming U.S. Senate and gubernatorial debates

Election 2022 Wisconsin Senate Debate (copy)

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., left, and his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes shake hands before a televised debate, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

The second scheduled U.S. Senate debate and the only gubernatorial debate are set to air Thursday and Friday.

Here's how to watch the showdowns. 

U.S. Senate

A second debate between U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is scheduled to take place at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 13. The debate will be moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

Madisonians can watch the debate on WMTV (Ch. 15) or online at TMJ4.com.

It is at this point the last scheduled debate between Johnson and Barnes, who are facing off in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races nationwide. Read about the last debate at tinyurl.com/1debate

Gubernatorial debate

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican gubernatorial challenger and business owner Tim Michels have agreed to one debate leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

The one-hour debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation, will air on 70 stations starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The debate will also air live on C-SPAN, WisconsinEye and close to a dozen online streaming platforms.

It will be moderated by Jill Geisler, the Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago. Panelists include; Amy DuPont, WKBT-TV, La Crosse; Frederica Freyberg, PBS Wisconsin, Madison; Dan Hagen, WJFW-TV, Rhinelander; Dr. Ken Harris, WGKB Radio, Milwaukee; Victor Jacobo, CBS 58/Telemundo Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and Michele McCormack, WFRV-TV, Green Bay.

