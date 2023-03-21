In the battle for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, liberal Janet Protasiewicz and conservative Dan Kelly will meet Tuesday for their first — and likely last — one-on-one debate of the election.

Here’s what you should know about the State Bar of Wisconsin debate, which will air at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

How can I watch?

The debate, co-hosted by WisPolitics.com and WISC-TV, will be broadcast on WISC-TV (Ch. 3) in Madison and WKBT (Ch. 8) in La Crosse at 4 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on Channel3000.com, the Channel 3000+ streaming apps and Wisconsin Eye at Wiseye.org. The debate is scheduled to run one hour.

Who’s moderating?

Susan Siman, a WISC-TV anchor, will moderate the debate. The panelists asking questions are Will Kenneally, a WISC-TV political reporter; Emilee Fannon, a Capitol reporter for WDJT-TV; and JR Ross, the editor of WisPolitics.com.

The candidates will make opening statements followed by timed answers and rebuttals and closing statements.

What’s expected?

It’s likely to be a heated debate. The ideological balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court is up for grabs, and supporters on both sides have already spent a record amount on a judicial race to put their preferred candidate in front. While the candidates will be looking to boost their campaigns, research suggests debates don’t have significant effects on election results.

The candidates are also likely to talk about crime. Protasiewicz may be confronted about what some people deem lenient sentences she gave criminal defendants as a Milwaukee County circuit judge. Though Kelly has worked on fewer crime cases, Protasiewicz has also sought to frame her opponent as soft on crime through some of his past work.

How many debates?

Tuesday’s debate is the only scheduled face-off between the candidates before the April 4 general election. Protasiewicz declined to participate in several debates and forums that Kelly had agreed to, and Kelly will be replaced by conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley to join Protasiewicz at a March 28 forum hosted by All Voting is Local, Campus Vote Project and VoteRiders.