 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
ELECTION 2022 | ON THE AIR

Here's how to watch Friday's gubernatorial debate

  • 0

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger and business owner Tim Michels have agreed to just one debate leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

The one-hour debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation, will air on 70 stations starting at 7 p.m. Friday. The debate will also air live on C-SPAN, WisconsinEye and close to a dozen online streaming platforms.

It will be moderated by Jill Geisler, the Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University in Chicago. Panelists will be Amy DuPont, WKBT-TV, La Crosse; Frederica Freyberg, PBS Wisconsin, Madison; Dan Hagen, WJFW-TV, Rhinelander; Ken Harris, WGKB Radio, Milwaukee; Victor Jacobo, CBS 58/Telemundo Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and Michele McCormack, WFRV-TV, Green Bay.

+1 
Gov. Tony Evers

Evers 

 ANDY MANIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
+1 
Tim Michels

Michels

 ANDY MANIS
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Abortion and voter status before the midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics