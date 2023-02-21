Republican Rep. Dan Knodl has defeated a prominent election denier boosted by Democrats in a GOP state Senate primary, advancing to an April election that could deliver the GOP a supermajority in that chamber.

After dominating the primary field in the GOP-leaning 8th Senate District — which was previously held by longtime Republican Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills — Knodl, R-Germantown, will face Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin of Whitefish Bay on April 4.

If Knodl wins in April, Republicans will obtain a veto-proof majority in the 33-member chamber. But still short of a supermajority in the state Assembly, the advantage in the Senate won't have much practical effect.

Knodl, who has had several leadership positions in the state Assembly, has sought to distance himself from former President Donald Trump, who he said could excite the base in the conservative district if he were to run again in 2024 but would be "toxic" to others. On his campaign page, Knodl said his priorities are public safety, "commonsense budgeting and cutting government waste."

With the district's slim Republican majority in mind, Democrats had been boosting Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, an effort that appeared to suggest Democrats' desire to go up against her rather than her GOP opponents.

Endorsed by Trump, Brandtjen has repeatedly promoted election conspiracy theories and got kicked out of closed Republican caucus meetings after endorsing the primary opponent of Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, last fall.

A flyer funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin depicted a smiling Brandtjen and says, “On abortion, Republican Janel Brandtjen is as conservative as they come.”

One of Habush Sinykin’s ads contrasts her abortion rights views with Brandtjen’s anti-abortion stance but does not mention the other conservative candidates.

Habush Sinykin has been leading the field in fundraising, but a Democrat has not held the seat since 1992, when Darling first won the district. Still, several communities in the district have seen their GOP margins shrink over the years.