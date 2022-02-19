Ghost candidates: Conservatives running for Dane County Board give no interviews, advance no policy positions

A group of conservative challengers are running against incumbent Dane County supervisors in seats across the county this election cycle, but a total lack of campaign presence and an unwillingness for interviews has left even their opponents guessing to the campaign the candidates are running.

The cadre of six candidates appear to be running in opposition of the county's COVID-19 policies, supervisors have said, particularly Public Health Madison and Dane County's mask mandate that conservatives on the Board previously tried and failed to challenge. The mandate expires at the end of this month.

There is also a degree of coordination among these candidates. Current supervisors have pointed to identical notary signatures on some of the campaign filings and the fact that all the challenging candidates registered their candidacies either the day before or day of the Jan. 4 filing deadline. The election for Dane County Board will be held on April 5.

Sup. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, said he has spoken with his challenger, Carlos Umpierre, of Waunakee, over the phone but that Umpierre declined to say what issues he was running on.

"It is a somewhat unusual way to run a campaign," Kiefer remarked.

The county's Republican Party has played a limited role in helping these candidates, Chair Scott Grabins said, with little support given beyond pointing candidates to resources on how to register their campaigns. Grabins said he doesn't recall which candidates had reached out to the county party.

"Our role is a bit more of an educative role in those races," Grabins said. "It's sort of been at an arm's length for us."

As for the lack of a public campaign, Grabins noted that candidates in smaller local races might opt for door knocking and community events in place of social media or a website.

"Frankly, the way social media has gone lately, having a Facebook page or a Twitter account in some ways I think that can be more of a mine field than it's even worth," Grabins said.

The challengers in the race include Amanda Noles in the Board's 14th District, Umpierre in the 25th District, Bill Brosius in the 28th District, Jerry O'Brien in the 30th District, Herb Taylor in the 34th District and Steven Schulz in the 37th District.

Noles, Umpierre, Brosius, Taylor and Schulz have not returned multiple requests for interviews over the previous weeks. O'Brien declined an interview, saying he was treated poorly in coverage of his previous County Board bid in 2014.

Despite the gap in information about these candidates, some information can be gleamed from their political donation history for state and federal races.

Taylor has donated about $1,500 to the county and state Republican party since last February, including another $500 for Eric Toney, a Republican candidate for Attorney General, according to campaign finance records. At the federal level, Taylor has donated nearly $1,500 to Charity Barry, a Republican who is running in Wisconsin's second congressional district which includes Dane County.

Schulz, who is running for the Board in the 37th District, has made smaller donations to Republican candidates over the years, including $250 last June for Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc.

Twenty-eighth District candidate Bill Brosius, a Cross Plains Village Trustee, has donated $250 to the Dane County GOP since July 2020, records show, and over the past two years, Brosius has made consistent donations to the Republican National Committee and former President Donald Trump.

The other candidates, O'Brien, Noles and Umpierre, do not have a donation history in Wisconsin or nationally.

Given the national shift toward grassroots conservative campaigns since Trump's 2020 loss, a crop of right-leaning candidates, even in Dane County, is not surprising, said Alexia Sabor, Democratic Party chair. But the low profile of some challengers this year has left her guessing too.

"For some of them, there’s so little information we’ve been having a hard time figuring it out," Sabor said. "Though we’re not taking anything for granted. We recognize we need to hold on to all of these seats."

When considering which races to potentially throw volunteers at, Sabor has looked at what parts of the county had a slimmer margin between President Joe Biden and Trump in 2020. Cambridge and Waunakee, for example, went to Biden by 62% and 65% respectively compared to 75% for the whole county.

Sup. Kate McGinnity, 37th District, which includes Cambridge, said while she's seen no campaign presence from her opponent, Schulz, she plans to run on what she's accomplished in her first term on the Board, including the creation of the county's Broadband Task Force and a budget amendment that put more funding toward Dane County parks.

"A lot of what I learned this first term is what I do have authority over, and what I don't have authority over," McGinnity said. "I say to people, these are the kinds of things I can do for you: roads, libraries, county parks, health and human needs. That's what the county does."

Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, who will face Taylor in April, will run on criminal justice reform, getting COVID-19 grants to businesses in his district and his role in the development of county parks. His tenure on the Board has secured funding for the creation of the Lower Yahara River Trail, whose next phase Fish Camp County Park through Lake Kegonsa State Park.

On other county pandemic policies, like the mask mandate, Miles noted that Public Health Madison and Dane County gets its authority from state statute, not the county.

"So we don’t have authority to tell the public health officer what to do," Miles said.

Though Democrats do work together to elect their own candidates, the ongoing lack of a public campaign is unparalleled in recent decades, said County Board President Analiese Eicher, 3rd District.

"I have not seen this in local elections before," Eicher said.

"As a public servant myself, I welcome the opportunity to talk and I think we should be wary of folks who put their name out to run for office and then don't want to share their opinions," she said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.