From Trump Country to Madison, plenty of small mistakes on Wisconsin ballot certificates

TOWN OF HERMAN — Of the nearly 1,400 absentee ballot certificates, maybe 45 or 50 were worth second look.

Seven of the certificates, printed on the back of the return envelopes containing absentee ballots, lacked a witness address, which should have disqualified the associated ballots immediately. Eight others listed addresses but no ZIP codes, city or state. Some were not dated, or displayed dates that had been crossed out and corrected.

In some cases, clerks corrected the errors; in others, they didn’t. But in all cases, the ballots contained in the envelopes were counted, and the clerks who counted them say the voters who cast them were all eligible to vote.

The mistakes by voters in the Dodge County towns of Herman, Lomira and Rubicon, which went heavily for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, were not surprising. A similar review by the Wisconsin State Journal of thousands of ballots cast in the Democratic stronghold of Madison turned up scores of ballot envelopes in which voters made the same kinds of small errors.

But the reviews suggest that failure to follow the fine print in filling out a government form doesn’t discriminate by party, even as some Republicans in the Legislature are seeking to prohibit clerks from “curing” ballot certificates with incomplete information.

Clerks are allowed to return ballots to voters to correct defects as time allows, although they’re not required to. Since 2016, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has also instructed clerks that they may make minor corrections to witness addresses and initial any changes they make.

Critics say the policy has resulted in a lack of uniformity, as some of the state’s 1,850 clerks may accept ballots with no witness address information while others may reject those in which the witness has listed a street address but not a municipality.

Under legislation introduced earlier this month by state Sen. Kathy Bernier, a Republican from Chippewa Falls and former county clerk, clerks would still be allowed to return ballots with incomplete certificates for voters to fix. They also would be required to post a notification about any defects to the voter’s information section on the state’s online elections portal, MyVote.wi. But they could be fined up to $500 and sentenced to up to 30 days in jail if they correct any defects themselves, even after confirming the information with the voter by phone, for example.

Bernier chief of staff Michael Luckey said the legislation, which includes several other provisions including barring the use of private money in administering elections, is an effort to create a “statewide standard” for voting and an “honest good-faith attempt” to follow recommendations of the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which found no evidence of widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election but did make a number of suggestions for improving how elections are administered.

That audit noted that, under state law, the rules governing elections “should be construed to give effect to the will of electors, even when full compliance with some statutory provisions does not occur.” It’s a sentiment town of Herman clerk Allison Pecha takes to heart when it comes to fixing minor mistakes on ballot certificates, especially in small, rural places such Herman, where she’s lived her entire life and knows just about everybody.

“I think if it’s missing the address completely, it needs to go back to the witness,” Pecha said, “but if it’s a ZIP code, I don’t know.”

Town of Lomira clerk Sharon Belling said she’d be concerned about tightening absentee balloting rules in ways that “would disenfranchise voters if they made a simple mistake.”

Trump voter Steven Fulwiler, of Hartford in the town of Herman, cast one of the absentee ballots the State Journal found that should have been discarded. His wife, Susan, a Biden voter, served as his witness, but failed to provide their address on the envelope.

“I would think clerks should contact (voters) if there’s issues” with absentee ballot envelopes, Steven Fulwiler said, but shouldn’t be allowed to fill in information on their own — even if it meant costing him his vote. He said he’s not a fan of absentee voting and did so only because of the pandemic.

Susan Fulwiler said she was fine with a clerk filling in the missing address if the clerk knows it, but only if the clerk gets the OK to do so from the voter first.

Critics: Stick to the rules

Luckey, Bernier’s chief of staff, said that given the sheer number of clerks in the state processing ballots, statewide standards for doing so are important to ensure everyone has the same voting rights.

“You have to follow certain rules in order to have a ballot be counted,” he said, whether that means getting a ballot in by the time polls close on Election Day or providing basic information on an absentee ballot envelope.

Why not require clerks to call voters who’ve made mistakes on their envelopes so that they can correct them, or allow clerks to make the corrections themselves if they know the voters are eligible and they know what correction needs to be made?

The witness was who? Missing space for printed name conflicts with state law A key talking among Republicans has been that if an elections practice is not specifically authorized under state law, then it should not be allowed.

Luckey said that while Bernier would encourage clerks to give voters the opportunity to correct mistakes, she also knows that elections are busy times and doesn’t want to further burden clerks by requiring it.

And if clerks are allowed to cure ballots, “then you’re saying one person’s vote should be easier because they know the clerk or the clerk knows them,” he said.

Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, called absentee voting a “privilege” and said “Wisconsin law ... has long insisted on strict compliance with its prerequisites and procedures.

“It may well be that absentee balloting benefits neither party,” he said in a written statement. “But it is a process that, in significant ways, takes place outside the supervision of election officials, and common sense suggests that safeguards are in order.”

Suggesting that anyone wants to toss ballots because of small mistakes on ballot certificates “misstates the debate,” he said.

“The notion that officials should do what they are not authorized to do because they think it would be ‘fair’ or ‘better’ 1) undermines the rule of law, 2) undermines confidence in electoral outcomes (rules ought not to be changed after the game has begun) and 3) introduces the prospect of unfairness if some clerks adhere to the law while others do not,” he wrote.

Democrats see the effort to tie clerks’ hands as another example of a yearslong effort by Republicans to suppress the vote more generally.

“We’ve seen Republicans try time and time again to undermine our democracy, whether it’s attempting to pass voter suppression bills that make it harder to cast a ballot or casting doubt on the 2020 election results,” Democratic state party chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. “These efforts are no different, and no less shameful.”

State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, a member of the Senate elections committee, said “voters of all ideological stripes vote by mail” and “it is clerks’ job to facilitate all of us exercising our right to vote, including by correcting minor errors or completing missing information.

“Criminalizing election officials for doing their job and ensuring that our votes are counted is terrible public policy that will harm Republican and Democratic voters in every community in this state,” she said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.