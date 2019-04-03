Fitchburg Mayor Jason Gonzalez, under fire for missing work as a volunteer fireman and reprimanded for misconduct in his work as a lawyer was soundly defeated by City Council member Aaron Richardson in Tuesday's election.
Richardson tallied 3,929 votes to Gonzalez' 2,240 votes in unofficial results.
The one-term mayor was elected in 2017 and had served for four years on the City Council.
Richardson was first elected to the City Council in 2017.
Gonzalez was under fire for missing shifts for the Fitchburg Fire Department in 2012 and also for missing shifts at the Oregon Fire Department in 2007, according to an article in the Capital Times in March.
He also was reprimanded by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in November for misconduct as a lawyer, and was ordered to pay close to $10,000.