Final list of Madison-area candidates running in the 2020 spring elections

The following candidates have filed to be on the ballot in the April 7 election. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday. If necessary, a primary will be held Feb. 18. (I) denotes incumbent.
SCHOOL RACES
Barneveld
(Two 3-year terms)
Tami Bowser (I), 7370 Urness Road, Hollandale
Rhonda Mullin (I), 3498 W. Brigham Road, Barneveld
Nicklaus Meyer, 2480 Mill Dam Road, Barneveld
Mitchell Danz, 4650 Highway HH, Barneveld
Belleville
(Three 3-year terms)
Jill Remy (I), N8462 Tunnel Road, New Glarus
Mike Treder (I), W3259 Schaefer Road, Belleville
Ryan Kubly (I), 105 Frederick St., Belleville
Cambridge
(Three 3-year terms, one 2-year term)
Tracy Smithback-Travis (I), 1466 Kraby Drive, Deerfield
Jim Womble (I), W9056 Ripley Road, Cambridge
Courtney Reed Jenkins (I), N4390 Park Road, Cambridge
Julie West (I), W9259 Ripley Road, Cambridge
Grace Leonard, W9242 Highway C, Cambridge
Columbus
(Two 3-year terms, one 1-year term)
Cindy Damm (I), W1860 Weiner Road, Columbus
John Pearson, 402 Highview Lane, Columbus
Deerfield
(Two 3-year terms)
Shelley Mack (I), 3507 Sky Terrace Drive, Deerfield
Autumn Knudtson (I), 861 Zander Lane, Deerfield
DeForest
(Three 3-year terms)
Steve Tenpas (I), 4385 Sequoia Drive, Windsor
Gail Lovick (I), 7590 Kindschi Road, DeForest
Linda Leonhart (I), 3775 Sunhill Drive, Madison
Edgerton
(Three 3-year terms)
Tim Shaw (I), 439 Leslie Drive, Edgerton
Leia Maves, 505 Washington, Edgerton
Brandon Ferrell, 132 County Road N, Edgerton
Jeremiah Johnson, 237 Highway N, Edgerton
Matt McIntyre, 3 Mechanic, Edgerton
Evansville
(Three 3-year terms)
John Rasmussen (I), 576 Garfield Ave., Evansville
Curt Nyhus (I), 219 N Water St., Evansville
Melissa Hammann (I), 250 Eager Court, Evansville
Ann Elliott, 414 Fowler Circle, Evansville
Lodi School
(Two 3-year terms)
H. Adam Steinberg (I), 7904 Bowman Road, Lodi
Bud Styer, W9935 McGowan Road, Lodi
Barb Beyer, 112 Davis St., Lodi
Madison
(Two 3-year terms, one 1-year term)
Nicki Vander Meulen (I), 309 West Washington Ave., Unit 204, Madison
Savion Castro (I), 618 Clemons Ave., Madison
Lt. Wayne Strong, 414 Notting Hill Way, Madison
Christina Gomez Schmidt, 7513 Farmington Way, Madison
Maia Pearson, 2314 Catalpa Road, Madison
Karen Ball, 304 Morningside Ave., Madison
Marshall
(Two 3-year terms)
Eric Armstrong, 209 Scenic Circle, Marshall
Eli Bauer, 48 Canal Road, Waterloo
Christie Eilders, 140 Howard St., Marshall
Staci Abrahamson, 6104 Highway 73, Marshall
McFarland
(One 3-year term)
Craig Howery, 5307 Timber Lane, McFarland
Middleton-Cross Plains
(Three 3-year terms)
Bob Green (I), 3094 Creek Side Way, Cross Plains
Annette Ashley (I), 3702 Mandimus Court, Middleton
Paul Kinne (I), 7315 Elmwood Ave., Middleton
Katherine McCallum, 1305 Boundary Road, Middleton
Milton
(Two 3-year terms)
Karen Hall (I), 4244 Newville Road, Janesville
Shelly Crull-Hanke, 2713 Twelve Oaks Drive, Milton
Mike Hoffman, 34 Third St., Milton
David Holterman, 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton
Chuck Jackson, 390 E. Madison Ave., Milton
Monona Grove
(Two 3-year terms, one 1-year term)
Note: Filing deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday
Chris Bondurant, 6209 Midwood Ave., Monona
Susan Fox (I), 4637 Tonyawatha Trail, Monona
Loreen Gage (I), 501 Progress Drive, Cottage Grove
Mount Horeb
(Two 3-year terms)
Jessica Arrigoni, 313 S. 4th St., Mount Horeb
James M. Myers, 9290 Kellesvig Road, Mount Horeb
Diana Rothamer (I), 633 S. 1st St., Mount Horeb
New Glarus
(Three 3-year terms)
Paul Eichelkraut (I), N7048 Highway J, Monticello
Jessica Geib (I), 1100 1st St., New Glarus
Corrine Hendrickson, 854 10th Ave., New Glarus
Larry Stuessy (I), 318 2nd Ave., New Glarus
Oregon
(Two 3-year terms; one 2-year term)
Area II
Heather Garrison, 5708 Niagara Court, Fitchburg
Kevin Mehring, 3158 Waucheeta Trail, Madison
Area III
Tim LeBrun (I), 933 Highway MM, Oregon
Pecatonica
(Three 3-year terms)
Cory DeSmet, W9233 Emberson Lane, Blanchardville
Nicholas Huffman, 1790 Maple Hill Road, Hollandale
Grace Knutson, W7976 Loyalty Road, Blanchardville
Marissa Theorin (I), N8821 Badger Road, Blanchardville
Poynette
(Two 3-year terms)
Michael Ritzke, 447 Sunset Drive, Poynette
Sally S. Stewart, 129 Del Monte Road, Arlington
Randy Tomlinson (I), N5031 Hemlock St., Poynette
River Valley
(Three 3-year terms)
Area 1
Kathy Jennings (I), 302 Christina St., Arena
Area 2
Julie Flint, 7710 Mellum Road, Arena
Deborah A. Nelson (I), 6767 Amacher Hollow Road, Arena
Area 4
Dan McGuire (I), 204 N. Jessamine St., Lone Rock
Sauk Prairie
(Two 3-year terms)
Villages of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City
Rich Judge (I), 430 Billings Ave., Prairie du Sac
Towns of Berry, Dane, Mazomanie, Roxbury and Springfield
Amy Alt, 9415 Blackhawk Trail, Sauk City
Mary Ann Marx (I), 7746 Inama Road, Sauk City
Stoughton
(Three 3-year terms)
Timothy Bubon (I), 127 E. Prospect St., Stoughton
Steve Jackson (I), 2697 Rolling View Road, Stoughton
Jessica Royko, 148 E. Prospect St., Stoughton
Holly Tellander, 208 Isham St., Stoughton
Sun Prairie
(Two 3-year terms)
Carol Sue Albright (I), 865 Jerico Lane, Sun Prairie
Tom Weber (I), 2243 Innsbrooke Drive, Sun Prairie
Verona Area
(Two 3-year terms)
Portion 3
Kristina Navarro-Haffner (I), 633 Ethan Terrace, Verona
At-large
Deborah Biddle (I), 306 Wynnwood Drive, Verona
Robert Ross, 1153 Willow Run, Verona
Waterloo
(Three 3-year terms; one 2-year term)
Area 1
Karen Stangler (I), N1826 Speller Lane, Reeseville
Area 3
Susan Quamme (I), 361 Crestview Drive, Waterloo
Matt Schneider (I), 358 Jefferson St., Waterloo
Waunakee
(Two 3-year terms)
Town of Westport, cities of Middleton and Madison
Joan Ensign (I), 5737 Emerald Grove Lane, Waunakee
Joel Lewis, 5299 Easy St., Waunakee
Village of Waunakee
Brian D. Hoefer, 1701 Dunwoody Lane, Waunakee
Wisconsin Heights
(Two 3-year terms)
James Kartman (I), 322 Wall St., Mazomanie
Mary Beth Schall (I), 5919 Mathewson Road, Mazomanie
CITY RACES
Edgerton
Mayor
(2-year term)
Christopher W. Lund (I), 314 Terrace Court
Matt McIntyre, 3 Mechanic St.
City Council
(Three 2-year terms)
District 1
Casey Langan , 212 Park Lane
Cathy Lynn Fidler (Krohn), 216 W. Rollin St.
District 2
Robert Reynolds, 23 IKI Drive, Apt 8
District 3
Jim Burdick (I), 17 Blanchard St.
Fitchburg
Mayor
(3-year term)
Aaron Richardson (I), 2676 McGaw Road
City Council
(Four 2-year terms)
District 1, Seat 2
Joe Maldonado, 4610 New Freedom Lane
District 2, Seat 4
Dan Bahr (I), 3010 Yarmouth Greenway #107
Gabriella Gerhardt, 64 Brook Way
District 3, Seat 6
Shannon Strassman (I), 5410 Nobel Drive #204
Dave Carlson, 5507 Shale Road
District 4, Seat 8
Randy Udell, 2905 Walnut Wood Court
Madison
City Council
(One 1-year term; special election)
District 8
Max Prestigiacomo, 625 Elm Drive
Middleton
Mayor
(3-year term)
Gurdip Brar (I), 1312 Sweeney Drive
Kurt Paulsen, 6921 Ramsey Road
Dan Ramsey II, 5713 Highland Road
City Council
(Four 2-year terms)
Robert Burck (I), 7418 Voss Parkway
Emily Kuhn (I), 2425 Middleton Beach Road
Susan West (I), 3542 John Muir Drive
Mark Sullican (I), 5544 Grassland Trail
Municipal judge
(4-year term)
Ben Schulenburg, 1607 S. Gateway St.
Monona
City Council
(Three 2-year terms)
Jennifer Kuhr (I), 6103 Queens Way
Molly Grupe (I), 4910 Shore Acres Road
Christopher Henderson, 4319 Winnequah Road
Kristie Schilling, 4515 Gordon Avenue
Municipal judge
(One 4-year term)
Michael Finley (I), 1309 Nishishin Trail
Stoughton
City Council
(Four 3-year terms)
District 1
Timothy Riley (I), 404 Grant St.
District 2
Lisa Reeves (I), 708 E. Main St.
District 3
Greg Jenson (I), 724 Berry St.
District 4
Fred Hundt, 806 Lincoln Ave.
Bem Heili (I), 2108 Lincoln Ave.
Sun Prairie
City Council
(Four 2-year terms)
District 1
Steve Stocker (I), 760 Pilgrim Trail
District 2
Theresa Stevens (I), 819 North St.
Brent Eisberner, 1353 Circle Drive
District 3
Maureen Crombie (I), 1309 Brown Bear Way
Hugh Cha, 2735 Hazelnut Trail
District 4
Mary Polenske (I), 1809 Chadsworth Drive
David Virgell, 366 N. Westmount Drive
Verona
City Council
(2-year terms)
District 1
Chad Kemp (I), 374 Mesa Road
District 2
Katie Kohl (I), 552 Hickory Court
District 3
Kate Cronin (I), 204 N. Shuman St.
District 4
Evan Touchett (I), 612 E. Hillcrest Drive
Mayor
(2-year term)
Luke Diaz (I), 410 Melody Lane
Municipal Judge
(4-year term)
Bill Weigel (I), 603 Jenna Drive
VILLAGE RACES
Belleville
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Maxine Ward (I), 233 N. Park St.
Gary Ziegler (I), 695 Village Drive
Melissa Francois, 216 Third Ave.
Terry Kringle, 322 North Shore Drive
Ronald Babler, 228 W. Church St.
Black Earth
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
James Coyle (I), 1504 Horseshoe Circle
Ted Pritchett (I), 1625 Blue Mounds St.
Tyler Munson, 1120 Hubbell St.
Mary Scott, 1222 Center St.
Jared Brammerson, 1447 Ray St.
Mitch Hodson, 1403 Webb St.
Blue Mounds
Trustee (2)
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Blue Mounds Village Hall, 11011 Brigham Ave.
Brooklyn
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Note: Filing deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday.
Dan Olson, (I) 202-1/2 S. Rutland Ave.
Cambridge
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Eric Wittwer (I), 102 W. North St.
Carla Galler, 314 Spring Street, Cambridge
Wyatt Rose, 303 E. North St, Cambridge
Cottage Grove
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Melissa Ratcliff (I), 24 Forreston Drive
Troy Allen (I), 400 Southing Grange
Paul VanderVelde, 209 Cory Lane
Municipal judge
(4-year term)
Mark Hepfinger (I), 208 Windham Hill
Jon Russell, 311 Southing Grange
Cross Plains
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Bill Brosius (I), 2158 Hillebrand Drive
Michael Pomykalski, 3047 Melody Parkway
Cameron Bjorklund, 2613 Twin Pine St
Kevin Thusius (I), 2414 Hickory Hills St.
Municipal judge
(4-year term)
Jerome A. Geurts, 3003 Marvin Court
Dane
President, trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Dane Village Hall, 102 W. Main St.
Deerfield
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Dave Wilkinson (I), 42 Oak Ridge Court
Gary Wieczorek (I), 301 Skyland Way
Arnold Evensen (I), 508 Simonson St.
Deforest
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Taysheedra Allen, 936 Silver Ripple Way
William Landgraf, 115 E Elm
Colleen Little (I), 704 Cumberland Court
Maple Bluff
Trustees
(Three 2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Village Center, 18 Oxford Place.
Marshall
Trustee
(Two three-year terms)
Tara Gibbons (I), 420 W. Main St.
Scott Michalak (I), 433 Waterloo Road
Mazomanie
Trustee
(Three two-year terms)
Kelli Anne Kahl, 13 Whitechapel St
Ray Schlamp (I), 405 W. Hudson St.
James Marx, 502 Henry St.
Natalie Beil (I), 222 Crocker St.
McFarland
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Justin Rupert, 5905 Linden Parkway
Alyssa Charlesworth, 6014 Merrill St.
Carolyn Clow, 6603 Schneider Place
Michael Flaherty, 5604 Chestnut Lane
Municipal Judge
(One 4-year term)
Randi Othrow, 5301 Falling Leaves Lane
Mount Horeb
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Cathy Scott (I), 302 Perimeter Road
Beth Hill (I), 920 Vista Ridge Drive
Aaron Boehnen, 200 S. 1st St.
Oregon
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Jerry Bollig (I), 570 Scott St.
David Donovan (I), 389 N. Bergamont Blvd.
Amanda Peterson (I), 301 S. Main St.
Rockdale
Trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Rockdale Community Center.
Shorewood Hills
Municipal judge and trustee (3)
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Shorewood Hills Village Hall, 810 Shorewood Blvd.
Waunakee
Trustee
(Three 2-year term)
Joseph Zitzelsberger (I), 923 Countryside Crossing
Robert McPherson, 1703 Alexandria Court
Nila Frye, 404 E Verleen Ave.
William Ranum (I), 5848 Woodland Drive
Erin Moran (I), 215 W. Main St.
Municipal judge
Nicholas Rifelj (I), 1708 Bellewood Drive
Windsor
Trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
Don Madelung (I), 6676 Prairie Creek Road
Monica Smith (I), 6588 S. Oak Lane
Marty Palus, 3952 Shadows Court
TOWN RACES
Albion
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Pat Tesar (I), 676 Craig Road, Edgerton
Bruce Hudson (I), 21 Goede Road, Edgerton
Berry
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Christine Molling, 9244 Gorst Road, Mazomanie
Seat 4
Duane Haag (I), 8691 Highway 19, Mazomanie
Black Earth
No local elections scheduled
Blooming Grove
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Dean Larson (I), 3502 Furey Ave., Madison
Jeff Teuscher (I), 3472 Freedom Lane, Madison
Blue Mounds
No local elections scheduled
Bristol
No local elections scheduled
Burke
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 4
Christopher Truitt (I), 6217 Harvest Lane, DeForest
Seat 5
Patrick Nimmow (I), 6239 Harvest Lane, DeForest
Christiana
No local elections scheduled
Cottage Grove
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Kristi Williams (I), 3768 Bohnsack Lane, Cottage Grove
Seat 4
Mike DuPlayee (I), 2712 Nightingale Way, Cottage Grove
Cross Plains
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Greg Haack (I), 9042 West Mineral Point Road, Mount Horeb
Seat 4
Paul Correll (I), 4320 Highway P, Cross Plains
Dane
No local elections scheduled
Deerfield
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Nick Brattlie (I), 4231 Bannon Road, Marshall
Randy Behlke (I), 3652 Saddleridge Road, Deerfield
Dunkirk
No local elections scheduled
Dunn
No local elections scheduled
Madison
No local elections scheduled
Mazomanie
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
Dan Behringer (I), 10212 Schoenemann Road, Mazomanie
Seat 2
Stan Beuthin (I) 9524 Highway 19, Mazomanie
Note: Michael Habada, 5613 Reeve Road, Mazomanie, will also be nominated for Seat 1 or Seat 2 at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Mazomanie town hall, 711 W Hudson St., Mazomanie.
Medina
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Medina town hall, 634 Highway 19, Marshall.
Middleton
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Denise Schmidt (I), 3405 Noll Valley Circle, Verona
Seat 4
Tom Stemrich (I), 4120 Keewatin Trail, Verona
Montrose
No local elections scheduled
Oregon
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Candidates were nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the town of Oregon town hall, 1138 Union Road, Oregon.
Perry
No local elections scheduled
Pleasant Springs
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Jay Damkoehler, 2663 Highway B, Stoughton
Seat 4
Janiece Bolender, 1970 Rinden Road, Cottage Grove
Primrose
No local elections scheduled
Roxbury
No local elections scheduled
Rutland
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Rutland Town Hall/Garage, 785 Center Road, Stoughton.
Springdale
No local elections scheduled
Springfield
Supervisors
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Arthur Meinholz (I), 5191 Vosen Road, Middleton
Seat 4
Daniel Dresen (I), 5301 Scenic Court, Middleton
Pamela Krill, 4855 Champions Run, Middleton
Sun Prairie
No local elections scheduled
Vermont
Supervisors
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 2
John Hallick (I), 4524 Blue Mounds Trail, Black Earth
Seat 4
Doug Meier (I), 4496 State Road 78, Black Earth
Verona
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Phyllis C. Wiederhoeft, 1737 Beach Rd, Verona
Seat 4
Douglas Maxwell (I), 11691, Mid Town Road, Verona
Vienna
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Gary Endres (I), 5874 Cuba Valley Road, Waunakee
Seat 4
Ron Rupp (I), 4986 Cuba Valley Road, DeForest
Westport
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
Terry Enge (I), 5557 Maria Way, Waunakee
Seat 3
Mark Trotter (I), 5590 Huntingwood Way, Waunakee
York
No local elections scheduled
COUNTY RACES
District 1
Elizabeth Doyle (I), 420 W. Dayton St., Apt. 761, Madison
District 2
Heidi M. Wegleitner (I), 1941 E. Dayton St., Madison
District 3
Analiese Eicher (I), 226 North St., Sun Prairie
District 4
Richard Kilmer (I), 621 Emerson St., Madison
District 5
Elena Haasl, 515 University Ave., Apt. 208, Madison
José Rea, 625 N. Frances St., Apt. 14, Madison
District 6
Yogesh Chawla (I), 324 Russell St., Madison
District 7
Matt Veldran (I), 5738 Kroncke Drive, Madison
District 8
Carousel Andrea Bayrd (I), 4901 Sherwood Road, Madison
District 9
Alex Joers, 8460 Market St., Apt. 105, Middleton
District 10
Jeremy Levin (I), 1715 Hoyt St., Madison
District 11
Richelle Andrae, 304 N. Segoe Road, Apt. 202, Madison
District 12
Paul Rusk (I), 1422 Wyldewood Drive, Madison
District 13
Chuck Erickson (I), 131 S. Brittingham Place, Madison
District 14
Anthony J. Gray, 7129 Countrywood Lane, Madison
District 15
Steven Peters (I), 9518 Wild Prairie Trail, Verona
District 16
Blaire Adkins, 4731 Ice Pond Drive, Madison
District 17
Kristen Audet (I), 4045 Rockwell Drive, Madison
District 18
Michele Ritt (I), 145 Pine View Drive, Madison
District 19
Teran Peterson, 910 N. Bird St., Sun Prairie
District 20
Julie Schwellenbach (I), 3118 Katie Ida Lane, Sun Prairie
District 21
Andrew Schauer (I), 5312 Congress Ave. Apt. 2, Madison
District 22
Maureen McCarville (I), 513 Flambeau Parkway, DeForest
District 23
Shelia Stubbs (I), 4 Waunona Woods Court, Apt. 111, Madison
District 24
Sarah Smith, 5502 Monona Pass, Monona
District 25
Tim Kiefer (I), 205 Kearney Way, Apt. 102, Waunakee
Dan Kieta, 319 Wind Poppy Way, Waunakee
District 26
Holly Hatcher, 3548 Valley Ridge Road, Middleton
Kevin P. Cunningham, 6331 Pheasant Lane, Apt. 127, Middleton
District 27
Dorothy Krause (I), 2105 Apache Drive, Fitchburg
District 28
Michele Doolan, 3028 Springfield Road, Cross Plains
District 29
Dave Ripp (I), 7220 Highway 19, Waunakee
District 30
Patrick Downing (I), 256 Tyvand Road, Blanchardville
District 31
Jerry Bollig (I), 570 Scott St., Oregon
Todd Kluever, 5606 W. Netherwood Road, Oregon
District 32
Mike Bare, 543 Harvest Lane, Verona
District 33
Ann DeGarmo (I), 2611 Gallagher Drive, Apt. 215, Fitchburg
District 34
Patrick Miles (I), 5410 North Pass, McFarland
District 35
Carl T. Chenoweth (I), 409 Garfield St., Stoughton
District 36
Melissa Ratcliff (I), 242 Forreston Drive, Cottage Grove
District 37
Kate McGinnity, 310 E. North St., Cambridge
Kris James Breunig, 104 West Ridge Circle, Cambridge
COURT RACES
Supreme Court
(10-year term)
Daniel Kelly (I), W340 S5527 Prairie View Drive, North Prairie
Ed Fallone, 1830 E. Kane Place, Milwaukee
Jill J. Karofsky, 2710 Gregory St., Madison
Court of Appeals, District 4
(6-year term)
Rachel A. Graham (I), 309 N. Baldwin St., Madison
Dane County Circuit Court, Branch 7
(6-year term)
William E. Hanrahan (I), 6263 Paske Court, Middleton