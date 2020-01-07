Final list of Madison-area candidates running in the 2020 spring elections
Final list of Madison-area candidates running in the 2020 spring elections

Spring Election
The following candidates have filed to be on the ballot in the April 7 election. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday. If necessary, a primary will be held Feb. 18. (I) denotes incumbent.

SCHOOL RACES

Barneveld

(Two 3-year terms)

Tami Bowser (I), 7370 Urness Road, Hollandale

Rhonda Mullin (I), 3498 W. Brigham Road, Barneveld

Nicklaus Meyer, 2480 Mill Dam Road, Barneveld

Mitchell Danz, 4650 Highway HH, Barneveld

Belleville

(Three 3-year terms)

Jill Remy (I), N8462 Tunnel Road, New Glarus

Mike Treder (I), W3259 Schaefer Road, Belleville

Ryan Kubly (I), 105 Frederick St., Belleville

Cambridge

(Three 3-year terms, one 2-year term)

Tracy Smithback-Travis (I), 1466 Kraby Drive, Deerfield

Jim Womble (I), W9056 Ripley Road, Cambridge

Courtney Reed Jenkins (I), N4390 Park Road, Cambridge

Julie West (I), W9259 Ripley Road, Cambridge

Grace Leonard, W9242 Highway C, Cambridge

Columbus

(Two 3-year terms, one 1-year term)

Cindy Damm (I), W1860 Weiner Road, Columbus

John Pearson, 402 Highview Lane, Columbus

Deerfield

(Two 3-year terms)

Shelley Mack (I), 3507 Sky Terrace Drive, Deerfield

Autumn Knudtson (I), 861 Zander Lane, Deerfield

DeForest

(Three 3-year terms)

Steve Tenpas (I), 4385 Sequoia Drive, Windsor

Gail Lovick (I), 7590 Kindschi Road, DeForest

Linda Leonhart (I), 3775 Sunhill Drive, Madison

Edgerton

(Three 3-year terms)

Tim Shaw (I), 439 Leslie Drive, Edgerton

Leia Maves, 505 Washington, Edgerton

Brandon Ferrell, 132 County Road N, Edgerton

Jeremiah Johnson, 237 Highway N, Edgerton

Matt McIntyre, 3 Mechanic, Edgerton

Evansville

(Three 3-year terms)

John Rasmussen (I), 576 Garfield Ave., Evansville

Curt Nyhus (I), 219 N Water St., Evansville

Melissa Hammann (I), 250 Eager Court, Evansville

Ann Elliott, 414 Fowler Circle, Evansville

Lodi School

(Two 3-year terms)

H. Adam Steinberg (I), 7904 Bowman Road, Lodi

Bud Styer, W9935 McGowan Road, Lodi

Barb Beyer, 112 Davis St., Lodi

Madison

(Two 3-year terms, one 1-year term)

Nicki Vander Meulen (I), 309 West Washington Ave., Unit 204, Madison

Savion Castro (I), 618 Clemons Ave., Madison

Lt. Wayne Strong, 414 Notting Hill Way, Madison

Christina Gomez Schmidt, 7513 Farmington Way, Madison

Maia Pearson, 2314 Catalpa Road, Madison

Karen Ball, 304 Morningside Ave., Madison

Marshall

(Two 3-year terms)

Eric Armstrong, 209 Scenic Circle, Marshall

Eli Bauer, 48 Canal Road, Waterloo

Christie Eilders, 140 Howard St., Marshall

Staci Abrahamson, 6104 Highway 73, Marshall

McFarland

(One 3-year term)

Craig Howery, 5307 Timber Lane, McFarland

Middleton-Cross Plains

(Three 3-year terms)

Bob Green (I), 3094 Creek Side Way, Cross Plains

Annette Ashley (I), 3702 Mandimus Court, Middleton

Paul Kinne (I), 7315 Elmwood Ave., Middleton

Katherine McCallum, 1305 Boundary Road, Middleton

Milton

(Two 3-year terms)

Karen Hall (I), 4244 Newville Road, Janesville

Shelly Crull-Hanke, 2713 Twelve Oaks Drive, Milton

Mike Hoffman, 34 Third St., Milton

David Holterman, 5829 N. Promising Lane, Milton

Chuck Jackson, 390 E. Madison Ave., Milton

Monona Grove

(Two 3-year terms, one 1-year term)

Note: Filing deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday

Chris Bondurant, 6209 Midwood Ave., Monona

Susan Fox (I), 4637 Tonyawatha Trail, Monona

Loreen Gage (I), 501 Progress Drive, Cottage Grove

Mount Horeb

(Two 3-year terms)

Jessica Arrigoni, 313 S. 4th St., Mount Horeb

James M. Myers, 9290 Kellesvig Road, Mount Horeb

Diana Rothamer (I), 633 S. 1st St., Mount Horeb

New Glarus

(Three 3-year terms)

Paul Eichelkraut (I), N7048 Highway J, Monticello

Jessica Geib (I), 1100 1st St., New Glarus

Corrine Hendrickson, 854 10th Ave., New Glarus

Larry Stuessy (I), 318 2nd Ave., New Glarus

Oregon

(Two 3-year terms; one 2-year term)

Area II

Heather Garrison, 5708 Niagara Court, Fitchburg

Kevin Mehring, 3158 Waucheeta Trail, Madison

Area III

Tim LeBrun (I), 933 Highway MM, Oregon

Pecatonica

(Three 3-year terms)

Cory DeSmet, W9233 Emberson Lane, Blanchardville

Nicholas Huffman, 1790 Maple Hill Road, Hollandale

Grace Knutson, W7976 Loyalty Road, Blanchardville

Marissa Theorin (I), N8821 Badger Road, Blanchardville

Poynette

(Two 3-year terms)

Michael Ritzke, 447 Sunset Drive, Poynette

Sally S. Stewart, 129 Del Monte Road, Arlington

Randy Tomlinson (I), N5031 Hemlock St., Poynette

River Valley

(Three 3-year terms)

Area 1

Kathy Jennings (I), 302 Christina St., Arena

Area 2

Julie Flint, 7710 Mellum Road, Arena

Deborah A. Nelson (I), 6767 Amacher Hollow Road, Arena

Area 4

Dan McGuire (I), 204 N. Jessamine St., Lone Rock

Sauk Prairie

(Two 3-year terms)

Villages of Prairie du Sac and Sauk City

Rich Judge (I), 430 Billings Ave., Prairie du Sac

Towns of Berry, Dane, Mazomanie, Roxbury and Springfield

Amy Alt, 9415 Blackhawk Trail, Sauk City

Mary Ann Marx (I), 7746 Inama Road, Sauk City

Stoughton

(Three 3-year terms)

Timothy Bubon (I), 127 E. Prospect St., Stoughton

Steve Jackson (I), 2697 Rolling View Road, Stoughton

Jessica Royko, 148 E. Prospect St., Stoughton

Holly Tellander, 208 Isham St., Stoughton

Sun Prairie

(Two 3-year terms)

Carol Sue Albright (I), 865 Jerico Lane, Sun Prairie

Tom Weber (I), 2243 Innsbrooke Drive, Sun Prairie

Verona Area

(Two 3-year terms)

Portion 3

Kristina Navarro-Haffner (I), 633 Ethan Terrace, Verona

At-large

Deborah Biddle (I), 306 Wynnwood Drive, Verona

Robert Ross, 1153 Willow Run, Verona

Waterloo

(Three 3-year terms; one 2-year term)

Area 1

Karen Stangler (I), N1826 Speller Lane, Reeseville

Area 3

Susan Quamme (I), 361 Crestview Drive, Waterloo

Matt Schneider (I), 358 Jefferson St., Waterloo

Waunakee

(Two 3-year terms)

Town of Westport, cities of Middleton and Madison

Joan Ensign (I), 5737 Emerald Grove Lane, Waunakee

Joel Lewis, 5299 Easy St., Waunakee

Village of Waunakee

Brian D. Hoefer, 1701 Dunwoody Lane, Waunakee

Wisconsin Heights

(Two 3-year terms)

James Kartman (I), 322 Wall St., Mazomanie

Mary Beth Schall (I), 5919 Mathewson Road, Mazomanie

CITY RACES

Edgerton

Mayor

(2-year term)

Christopher W. Lund (I), 314 Terrace Court

Matt McIntyre, 3 Mechanic St.

City Council

(Three 2-year terms)

District 1

Casey Langan , 212 Park Lane

Cathy Lynn Fidler (Krohn), 216 W. Rollin St.

District 2

Robert Reynolds, 23 IKI Drive, Apt 8

District 3

Jim Burdick (I), 17 Blanchard St.

Fitchburg

Mayor

(3-year term)

Aaron Richardson (I), 2676 McGaw Road

City Council

(Four 2-year terms)

District 1, Seat 2

Joe Maldonado, 4610 New Freedom Lane

District 2, Seat 4

Dan Bahr (I), 3010 Yarmouth Greenway #107

Gabriella Gerhardt, 64 Brook Way

District 3, Seat 6

Shannon Strassman (I), 5410 Nobel Drive #204

Dave Carlson, 5507 Shale Road

District 4, Seat 8

Randy Udell, 2905 Walnut Wood Court

Madison

City Council

(One 1-year term; special election)

District 8

Max Prestigiacomo, 625 Elm Drive

Middleton

Mayor

(3-year term)

Gurdip Brar (I), 1312 Sweeney Drive

Kurt Paulsen, 6921 Ramsey Road

Dan Ramsey II, 5713 Highland Road

City Council

(Four 2-year terms)

Robert Burck (I), 7418 Voss Parkway

Emily Kuhn (I), 2425 Middleton Beach Road

Susan West (I), 3542 John Muir Drive

Mark Sullican (I), 5544 Grassland Trail

Municipal judge

(4-year term)

Ben Schulenburg, 1607 S. Gateway St.

Monona

City Council

(Three 2-year terms)

Jennifer Kuhr (I), 6103 Queens Way

Molly Grupe (I), 4910 Shore Acres Road

Christopher Henderson, 4319 Winnequah Road

Kristie Schilling, 4515 Gordon Avenue

Municipal judge

(One 4-year term)

Michael Finley (I), 1309 Nishishin Trail

Stoughton

City Council

(Four 3-year terms)

District 1

Timothy Riley (I), 404 Grant St.

District 2

Lisa Reeves (I), 708 E. Main St.

District 3

Greg Jenson (I), 724 Berry St.

District 4

Fred Hundt, 806 Lincoln Ave.

Bem Heili (I), 2108 Lincoln Ave.

Sun Prairie

City Council

(Four 2-year terms)

District 1

Steve Stocker (I), 760 Pilgrim Trail

District 2

Theresa Stevens (I), 819 North St.

Brent Eisberner, 1353 Circle Drive

District 3

Maureen Crombie (I), 1309 Brown Bear Way

Hugh Cha, 2735 Hazelnut Trail

District 4

Mary Polenske (I), 1809 Chadsworth Drive

David Virgell, 366 N. Westmount Drive

Verona

City Council

(2-year terms)

District 1

Chad Kemp (I), 374 Mesa Road

District 2

Katie Kohl (I), 552 Hickory Court

District 3

Kate Cronin (I), 204 N. Shuman St.

District 4

Evan Touchett (I), 612 E. Hillcrest Drive

Mayor

(2-year term)

Luke Diaz (I), 410 Melody Lane

Municipal Judge

(4-year term)

Bill Weigel (I), 603 Jenna Drive

VILLAGE RACES

Belleville

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Maxine Ward (I), 233 N. Park St.

Gary Ziegler (I), 695 Village Drive

Melissa Francois, 216 Third Ave.

Terry Kringle, 322 North Shore Drive

Ronald Babler, 228 W. Church St.

Black Earth

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

James Coyle (I), 1504 Horseshoe Circle

Ted Pritchett (I), 1625 Blue Mounds St.

Tyler Munson, 1120 Hubbell St.

Mary Scott, 1222 Center St.

Jared Brammerson, 1447 Ray St.

Mitch Hodson, 1403 Webb St.

Blue Mounds

Trustee (2)

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Blue Mounds Village Hall, 11011 Brigham Ave.

Brooklyn

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Note: Filing deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday.

Dan Olson, (I) 202-1/2 S. Rutland Ave.

Cambridge

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Eric Wittwer (I), 102 W. North St.

Carla Galler, 314 Spring Street, Cambridge

Wyatt Rose, 303 E. North St, Cambridge

Cottage Grove

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Melissa Ratcliff (I), 24 Forreston Drive

Troy Allen (I), 400 Southing Grange

Paul VanderVelde, 209 Cory Lane

Municipal judge

(4-year term)

Mark Hepfinger (I), 208 Windham Hill

Jon Russell, 311 Southing Grange

Cross Plains

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Bill Brosius (I), 2158 Hillebrand Drive

Michael Pomykalski, 3047 Melody Parkway

Cameron Bjorklund, 2613 Twin Pine St

Kevin Thusius (I), 2414 Hickory Hills St.

Municipal judge

(4-year term)

Jerome A. Geurts, 3003 Marvin Court

Dane

President, trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Dane Village Hall, 102 W. Main St.

Deerfield

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Dave Wilkinson (I), 42 Oak Ridge Court

Gary Wieczorek (I), 301 Skyland Way

Arnold Evensen (I), 508 Simonson St.

Deforest

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Taysheedra Allen, 936 Silver Ripple Way

William Landgraf, 115 E Elm

Colleen Little (I), 704 Cumberland Court

Maple Bluff

Trustees

(Three 2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Village Center, 18 Oxford Place.

Marshall

Trustee

(Two three-year terms)

Tara Gibbons (I), 420 W. Main St.

Scott Michalak (I), 433 Waterloo Road

Mazomanie

Trustee

(Three two-year terms)

Kelli Anne Kahl, 13 Whitechapel St

Ray Schlamp (I), 405 W. Hudson St.

James Marx, 502 Henry St.

Natalie Beil (I), 222 Crocker St.

McFarland

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Justin Rupert, 5905 Linden Parkway

Alyssa Charlesworth, 6014 Merrill St.

Carolyn Clow, 6603 Schneider Place

Michael Flaherty, 5604 Chestnut Lane

Municipal Judge

(One 4-year term)

Randi Othrow, 5301 Falling Leaves Lane

Mount Horeb

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Cathy Scott (I), 302 Perimeter Road

Beth Hill (I), 920 Vista Ridge Drive

Aaron Boehnen, 200 S. 1st St.

Oregon

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Jerry Bollig (I), 570 Scott St.

David Donovan (I), 389 N. Bergamont Blvd.

Amanda Peterson (I), 301 S. Main St.

Rockdale

Trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Rockdale Community Center.

Shorewood Hills

Municipal judge and trustee (3)

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Shorewood Hills Village Hall, 810 Shorewood Blvd.

Waunakee

Trustee

(Three 2-year term)

Joseph Zitzelsberger (I), 923 Countryside Crossing

Robert McPherson, 1703 Alexandria Court

Nila Frye, 404 E Verleen Ave.

William Ranum (I), 5848 Woodland Drive

Erin Moran (I), 215 W. Main St.

Municipal judge

Nicholas Rifelj (I), 1708 Bellewood Drive

Windsor

Trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

Don Madelung (I), 6676 Prairie Creek Road

Monica Smith (I), 6588 S. Oak Lane

Marty Palus, 3952 Shadows Court

TOWN RACES

Albion

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Pat Tesar (I), 676 Craig Road, Edgerton

Bruce Hudson (I), 21 Goede Road, Edgerton

Berry

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Christine Molling, 9244 Gorst Road, Mazomanie

Seat 4

Duane Haag (I), 8691 Highway 19, Mazomanie

Black Earth

No local elections scheduled

Blooming Grove

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Dean Larson (I), 3502 Furey Ave., Madison

Jeff Teuscher (I), 3472 Freedom Lane, Madison

Blue Mounds

No local elections scheduled

Bristol

No local elections scheduled

Burke

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 4

Christopher Truitt (I), 6217 Harvest Lane, DeForest

Seat 5

Patrick Nimmow (I), 6239 Harvest Lane, DeForest

Christiana

No local elections scheduled

Cottage Grove

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Kristi Williams (I), 3768 Bohnsack Lane, Cottage Grove

Seat 4

Mike DuPlayee (I), 2712 Nightingale Way, Cottage Grove

Cross Plains

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Greg Haack (I), 9042 West Mineral Point Road, Mount Horeb

Seat 4

Paul Correll (I), 4320 Highway P, Cross Plains

Dane

No local elections scheduled

Deerfield

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Nick Brattlie (I), 4231 Bannon Road, Marshall

Randy Behlke (I), 3652 Saddleridge Road, Deerfield

Dunkirk

No local elections scheduled

Dunn

No local elections scheduled

Madison

No local elections scheduled

Mazomanie

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

Dan Behringer (I), 10212 Schoenemann Road, Mazomanie

Seat 2

Stan Beuthin (I) 9524 Highway 19, Mazomanie

Note: Michael Habada, 5613 Reeve Road, Mazomanie, will also be nominated for Seat 1 or Seat 2 at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Mazomanie town hall, 711 W Hudson St., Mazomanie.

Medina

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Medina town hall, 634 Highway 19, Marshall.

Middleton

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Denise Schmidt (I), 3405 Noll Valley Circle, Verona

Seat 4

Tom Stemrich (I), 4120 Keewatin Trail, Verona

Montrose

No local elections scheduled

Oregon

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Candidates were nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 at the town of Oregon town hall, 1138 Union Road, Oregon.

Perry

No local elections scheduled

Pleasant Springs

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Jay Damkoehler, 2663 Highway B, Stoughton

Seat 4

Janiece Bolender, 1970 Rinden Road, Cottage Grove

Primrose

No local elections scheduled

Roxbury

No local elections scheduled

Rutland

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Rutland Town Hall/Garage, 785 Center Road, Stoughton.

Springdale

No local elections scheduled

Springfield

Supervisors

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Arthur Meinholz (I), 5191 Vosen Road, Middleton

Seat 4

Daniel Dresen (I), 5301 Scenic Court, Middleton

Pamela Krill, 4855 Champions Run, Middleton

Sun Prairie

No local elections scheduled

Vermont

Supervisors

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 2

John Hallick (I), 4524 Blue Mounds Trail, Black Earth

Seat 4

Doug Meier (I), 4496 State Road 78, Black Earth

Verona

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Phyllis C. Wiederhoeft, 1737 Beach Rd, Verona

Seat 4

Douglas Maxwell (I), 11691, Mid Town Road, Verona

Vienna

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Gary Endres (I), 5874 Cuba Valley Road, Waunakee

Seat 4

Ron Rupp (I), 4986 Cuba Valley Road, DeForest

Westport

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

Terry Enge (I), 5557 Maria Way, Waunakee

Seat 3

Mark Trotter (I), 5590 Huntingwood Way, Waunakee

York

No local elections scheduled

COUNTY RACES

District 1

Elizabeth Doyle (I), 420 W. Dayton St., Apt. 761, Madison

District 2

Heidi M. Wegleitner (I), 1941 E. Dayton St., Madison

District 3

Analiese Eicher (I), 226 North St., Sun Prairie

District 4

Richard Kilmer (I), 621 Emerson St., Madison

District 5

Elena Haasl, 515 University Ave., Apt. 208, Madison

José Rea, 625 N. Frances St., Apt. 14, Madison

District 6

Yogesh Chawla (I), 324 Russell St., Madison

District 7

Matt Veldran (I), 5738 Kroncke Drive, Madison

District 8

Carousel Andrea Bayrd (I), 4901 Sherwood Road, Madison

District 9

Alex Joers, 8460 Market St., Apt. 105, Middleton

District 10

Jeremy Levin (I), 1715 Hoyt St., Madison

District 11

Richelle Andrae, 304 N. Segoe Road, Apt. 202, Madison

District 12

Paul Rusk (I), 1422 Wyldewood Drive, Madison

District 13

Chuck Erickson (I), 131 S. Brittingham Place, Madison

District 14

Anthony J. Gray, 7129 Countrywood Lane, Madison

District 15

Steven Peters (I), 9518 Wild Prairie Trail, Verona

District 16

Blaire Adkins, 4731 Ice Pond Drive, Madison

District 17

Kristen Audet (I), 4045 Rockwell Drive, Madison

District 18

Michele Ritt (I), 145 Pine View Drive, Madison

District 19

Teran Peterson, 910 N. Bird St., Sun Prairie

District 20

Julie Schwellenbach (I), 3118 Katie Ida Lane, Sun Prairie

District 21

Andrew Schauer (I), 5312 Congress Ave. Apt. 2, Madison

District 22

Maureen McCarville (I), 513 Flambeau Parkway, DeForest

District 23

Shelia Stubbs (I), 4 Waunona Woods Court, Apt. 111, Madison

District 24

Sarah Smith, 5502 Monona Pass, Monona

District 25

Tim Kiefer (I), 205 Kearney Way, Apt. 102, Waunakee

Dan Kieta, 319 Wind Poppy Way, Waunakee

District 26

Holly Hatcher, 3548 Valley Ridge Road, Middleton

Kevin P. Cunningham, 6331 Pheasant Lane, Apt. 127, Middleton

District 27

Dorothy Krause (I), 2105 Apache Drive, Fitchburg

District 28

Michele Doolan, 3028 Springfield Road, Cross Plains

District 29

Dave Ripp (I), 7220 Highway 19, Waunakee

District 30

Patrick Downing (I), 256 Tyvand Road, Blanchardville

District 31

Jerry Bollig (I), 570 Scott St., Oregon

Todd Kluever, 5606 W. Netherwood Road, Oregon

District 32

Mike Bare, 543 Harvest Lane, Verona

District 33

Ann DeGarmo (I), 2611 Gallagher Drive, Apt. 215, Fitchburg

District 34

Patrick Miles (I), 5410 North Pass, McFarland

District 35

Carl T. Chenoweth (I), 409 Garfield St., Stoughton

District 36

Melissa Ratcliff (I), 242 Forreston Drive, Cottage Grove

District 37

Kate McGinnity, 310 E. North St., Cambridge

Kris James Breunig, 104 West Ridge Circle, Cambridge

COURT RACES

Supreme Court

(10-year term)

Daniel Kelly (I), W340 S5527 Prairie View Drive, North Prairie

Ed Fallone, 1830 E. Kane Place, Milwaukee

Jill J. Karofsky, 2710 Gregory St., Madison

Court of Appeals, District 4

(6-year term)

Rachel A. Graham (I), 309 N. Baldwin St., Madison

Dane County Circuit Court, Branch 7

(6-year term)

William E. Hanrahan (I), 6263 Paske Court, Middleton

