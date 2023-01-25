Fact check: Did liberal high court candidate Janet Protasiewicz violate the judicial code of conduct?

In separate interviews and panel discussions, liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz has called the state's legislative maps "rigged" and said the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.

Conservatives, from the Republican Party of Wisconsin to a prominent radio host, have said Protasiewicz's embrace of those stances violates the Wisconsin Code of Judicial Conduct because, if she's elected, she could help decide cases challenging the state maps and Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban.

Some are calling for the Wisconsin Judicial Commission look into the matter, noting that a provision in the judicial code bars candidates from making "pledges, promises, or commitments" regarding issues, controversies or cases likely to come before them.

Stopping short of alleging any violations, conservative challenger and former high court Justice Dan Kelly said in a PBS Wisconsin interview that "importing" one's personal preferences or politics into the high court is poison to the body's work.

A spokesperson for Protasiewicz (pronounced "pro-tuh-SAY-witz") defended her right to make the comments.

"Judge Protasiewicz's comments are based in the law — agreeing with court decisions in some cases and dissents in others," campaign spokesperson Sam Roecker said in a statement. "As a member of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, she will be committed to impartially following the law, keeping people safe, protecting our constitutional rights, and returning the court to being a nonpartisan body."

Here is what Protasiewicz said:

"When we say that the maps are rigged, those maps are rigged," Protasiewicz said in a WISN 12 interview uploaded this week. "I think when you talk about (the decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion), a decision which I call fraught with judicial activism from the right on our U.S. Supreme Court, I think people should know what my values are in regard to women's reproductive rights."

Speaking to WKOW-TV (Channel 27) in January, Protasiewicz said, "In regard to the progressive label, I embrace that when it comes to issues such as gerrymandering, when we talk about the maps, when we talk about marriage equality, when we talk about women's rights and women's rights to choose."

Asked in the WKOW interview what factors she would consider if she were to preside over the case challenging the state's abortion ban, Protasiewicz said she cannot say how she would rule on the case, adding that in deciding she would look at the state Constitution closely, including suggestions of a right to privacy within the document.

“What I will tell you is that the bulk of issues ... there’s no thumb on the scale," she said. "But I will also tell you that I’ll call them as I see them, and I’ll tell you what my values are in regards to (the abortion) issue, because this issue is so critically important."

The Wisconsin Code of Judicial Conduct says a candidate for judicial office is prohibited "from making statements that commit the candidate regarding cases, controversies or issues likely to come before the court."

If judicial candidates or officials do violate that code, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission can file a complaint with the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Potential penalties can include include "reprimand, censure, suspension, and removal," judicial commission executive director Jeremiah Van Hecke said in a statement. The commission does not comment on actual or potential complaints, Van Hecke added.

SCR Chapter 60 Code of Judicial Conduct A judge, judge-elect, or candidate for judicial office shall not make or permit or authorize others to make on his or her behalf, with respect to cases, controversies, or issues that are likely to come before the court, pledges, promises, or commitments that are inconsistent with the impartial performance of the adjudicative duties of the office.

But the statements Protasiewicz made about maps and abortion do not appear to violate the ban on making pledges on issues likely to come before the court, said UW-Madison Law School associate professor Robert Yablon.

"This rule prohibits judicial candidates from promising to rule in particular ways on particular legal questions, but it does not bar them from sharing their values and opinions," he said.

Yablon pointed to a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court case, Republican Party of Minnesota v. White, that disputed the validity of a similar prohibition in Minnesota. In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court found judicial candidates have a First Amendment right to announce "their views on disputed legal and political issues."

"We have never allowed the government to prohibit candidates from communicating relevant information to voters during an election, and we do not begin doing so today," former conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in that ruling.

Yablon also pointed to a 2007 federal court case in Wisconsin, Duwe v. Alexander, where the court weighed in on the provision conservatives say Protasiewicz violated.

"There is little ambiguity in the language of this provision," a judge on the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin wrote. "Most importantly, it is clear that the provision requires an actual commitment to rule a certain way on a case, controversy or issue likely to come before the court."

"Absent a statement committing the speaker to decide a case, controversy or issue in a particular way, the speaker can be confident that the rule is not violated," the judge continued.

Charles Geyh, a law professor at Indiana University who specializes in judicial conduct and ethics, said the provision does not apply in this case.

"Her comments include no pledges, no promises, no commitments," he said. "She is simply announcing her views on issues that may come before her as a judge."

That said, if she's elected to the court, Protasiewicz may need to disqualify herself from any case concerning legislative redistricting, Geyh said.

"A reasonable observer, knowing that she has prejudged the system as 'rigged' before the case begins, might reasonably doubt her impartiality," he said.

But she likely wouldn't have to recuse herself for matters concerning abortion, Geyh said, because, although she said she disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, she "has said nothing to imply an inability to apply a law with which she disagrees."

So what's the rest of the story?

Protasiewicz's comments about the state maps and the case overturning abortion rights appear not to violate the Wisconsin Code of Judicial Conduct. The U.S. Supreme Court has said judicial candidates have a constitutional right to announce their views on disputed issues. And a federal court in Wisconsin found that the judicial code provision that conservatives say Protasiewicz violated only applies to actual commitments to rule a certain way on a case, something two law professors say Protasiewicz did not provide.