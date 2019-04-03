Election turnout doubled in Madison from spring primary to general election

The turnout for the spring election in Madison doubled the number of votes cast in the primary election six weeks ago, but still was only a third of the voting-age population.
Unofficial tallies for the Madison mayoral race between incumbent Paul Soglin and challenger Satya Rhodes-Conway, who won the election, showed 77,376 votes were cast (including 311 write-in ballots), while the city has 210,926 people of voting age.
That's a 36.7 percent turnout, compared to a 17.8 percent turnout in the primary on Feb. 19.
In Dane County, 154,152 people voted out of 419,870 voting-age residents, which also was 36.7 percent of the voting-age population.
Voting-age population is taken from the official final estimates made on Jan. 1, 2018 by the Wisconsin Demographic Services Center.
The vote in Dane County for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court was also very close to the percentage of total ballots cast overall in the county.
Wisconsin Chief Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer won by an overwhelmingly large margin in Dane County over Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn, 120,116 votes to 31,740 votes, with the total votes cast (including write-ins) by voting-age residents coming in at 36.2 percent.
The Neubauer win in Dane County might not be enough for her to take a seat on the Supreme Court, since Hagedorn held a razor-thin lead overall across the state, when all the ballots were tallied.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said the turnout for the Supreme Court race was 26.8 percent of the statewide voting-age population of 4,498,576 citizens.
In Fitchburg, the race for mayor turned into a landslide for challenger Aaron Richardson over incumbent Jason Gonzalez, with 28.6 percent of the voting-age population casting ballot.
The closest race in Dane County was for McFarland village president, where incumbent Brad Czebotar beat challenger Carolyn Clow by one vote, 1,187 to 1,186. The race brought out 37.7 percent of the voting age population in the village.
In last year's fall general election, known as the mid-term election because it's halfway between presidential elections, 67.5 percent of the voting-age population cast ballots in Madison and close to 70 percent did so in Dane County.
Other than a special election in June for three open seats on the Dane County Board, the next election will be in spring 2020, with the local and state spring primary elections on Feb. 18 and the general local and state, plus the presidential primary election, on April 7.
And, continuing a tradition of Dane County voting numbers surpassing Milwaukee County voting numbers, 151,517 votes were cast in Milwaukee County this election compared to 154,152 in Dane County.
The turnout in Milwaukee County was 21 percent of the voting age population, almost 16 points lower than the Dane County turnout.