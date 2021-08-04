 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election officials deactivate 205K voter registrations
0 Comments
alert top story

Election officials deactivate 205K voter registrations

  • 0
Poll worker (copy)
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin elections officials said Wednesday they have removed more than 205,000 voters from the rolls as part of routine work to keep the state's registration lists up to date.

Wisconsin Elections Commission officials said they deactivated 174,307 voter registrations because the voters hadn't cast a ballot in four years and didn't respond to a mailing. They said they are required by law every two years to identify registered voters who haven't voted in the previous four years and deactivate them unless they wish to remain registered.

One of Tyra Buss and Brad Davison's family members films Davison getting down on one knee and proposing to Buss.

The commission also deactivated 31,854 registrations of voters who may have moved and didn't respond to a mailing.

The commission mailed postcards during the summer of 2019 to more than 230,000 voters identified by the Electronic Registration Information Center as having possibly moved.

The commission voted that summer not to deactivate them until after the 2021 elections to give them several chances to affirm they hadn't moved. That stance prompted a lawsuit from the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty demanding the commission remove those voters within 30 days if they didn't respond to the mailing. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the commission wasn't required to remove voters within that window.

Looking back a decade later, 10 stories about Act 10

The most seismic political story of the last decade in Wisconsin began on Feb. 7, 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker informed a gathering of cabinet members of plans to unilaterally roll back the power of public sector unions in the state. He "dropped the bomb," as Walker would describe it afterward, four days later.

The audacious proposal, to be known forever after as Act 10, required public employees to pay more for pension and health insurance benefits, but also banned most subjects of collective bargaining and placed obstacles to maintaining union membership.

The proposal laid bare the state's deep, at times intensely personal, political divisions as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the Capitol. The month-long, round-the-clock occupation drew international attention, but failed to stop the bill.

A decade later, the aftershocks of one of the biggest political earthquakes in Wisconsin history continue to be felt. Taxes have been held in check, and state finances have improved. But public unions are vastly diminished and the state is more politically divided than ever.

Here are 10 stories from people who experienced the historic events firsthand.

Democrats say hasty legislation was the death knell of bipartisanship in state

Democrats say hasty legislation was the death knell of bipartisanship in state

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Former Sen. Mark Miller and Rep. Peter Barca tried to slow down passage of the legislation to force a compromise.

Act 10 architect says lack of repeal effort by Tony Evers a sign of the law's success

Act 10 architect says lack of repeal effort by Tony Evers a sign of the law's success

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A decade later, former Gov. Scott Walker said he views Act 10 as one of the best things he's done for the state.

Madison teacher proudly remembers breaking the rules

Madison teacher proudly remembers breaking the rules

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Susan Cohen wondered if the Capitol dome would come crumbling down from the cacophonous vibrations during the Act 10 protests.

Only Republican to vote against Act 10 says state benefited from labor peace and cooperation

Only Republican to vote against Act 10 says state benefited from labor peace and cooperation

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Dale Schultz believes the state's ability to solve people's problems was greatly diminished by Act 10.

Former union head: Loss of collective bargaining hurts workplace harmony

Former union head: Loss of collective bargaining hurts workplace harmony

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Longtime Madison Teachers Inc. leader John Matthews explains why collective bargaining still matters.

For former Capitol Police chief, communication with protesters was key

For former Capitol Police chief, communication with protesters was key

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Charles Tubbs said his mission was communicating with protesters and voluntary compliance.

Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

During the peak of the Act 10 protests, Ian's Pizza was delivering 1,200 pizzas a day to protesters. 

Republican Assembly caucus chair during Act 10: 'People did have their voices heard'

Republican Assembly caucus chair during Act 10: 'People did have their voices heard'

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Sen. Joan Ballweg saw the recall elections that resulted from Act 10 as the people getting a chance to have their say.

Madison teacher's son wins labor history essay contest reflecting on Act 10

Madison teacher's son wins labor history essay contest reflecting on Act 10

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Michele Ritt remembered her son Josef Rademacher wearing a hole in the soles of his snow boots during the protests.

Former reporter recalls a packed Capitol

Former reporter recalls a packed Capitol

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Jason Stein was amazed to find himself in the midst of the No. 2 story on the New York Times home page.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics