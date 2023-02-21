Despite Democrats seeking to boost Rep. Janel Brandtjen, one of the state's most prominent election deniers, in a GOP state Senate primary, she was trailing another Republican representative significantly with an estimated 91% of the votes counted Tuesday evening.

Whoever wins the primary in the the GOP-leaning 8th Senate District — which was previously held by longtime Republican Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills — will face Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin of Whitefish Bay on April 4.

If a Republican wins in April, that candidate would deliver the GOP a veto-proof majority in the 33-member chamber.

Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, was leading Brandtjen, R-Menominee Falls, and Thiensville Village President Van Mobley late Tuesday. Knodl had over 10,000 votes counted compared with Brandtjen's 5,000 and Mobley's 1,961.

Habush Sinykin has been leading the field in fundraising, but a Democrat has not held the seat since 1992, when Darling first won the district. Still, several communities in the district have seen their GOP margins shrink over the years.

With the district's slim Republican majority in mind, Democrats have been boosting Brandtjen, an effort that appears to suggest Democrats' desire to go up against her rather than her GOP opponents.

Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Brandjtjen has repeatedly promoted election conspiracy theories and got kicked out of closed Republican caucus meetings after endorsing the primary opponent of Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, last fall.

A flyer funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin shows a smiling Brandtjen and says, “On abortion, Republican Janel Brandtjen is as conservative as they come.”

The mailer touts Brandtjen’s status as a “Pro-life legislator of the year" and urges recipients to vote in the primary and general election.

One of Habush Sinykin’s ads contrasts her abortion rights views with Brandtjen’s anti-abortion stance but does not mention the other conservative candidates.

Knodl, who has had several leadership positions in the state Assembly, has made his anti-Trump views public. On his campaign page, Knodl said his priorties are public safety, "commonsense budgeting and cutting government waste."

Mobley has called for finding bipartisan solutions in the Legislature, improving education and bolstering public safety. He is serving in his fourth term as Thiensville president.

If a Republican wins the 8th Senate District seat in April, the GOP would secure a two-thirds majority in the chamber. Republicans are two seats short of a two-thirds majority in the state Assembly. Both chambers need supermajorities in order to successfully override a governor's veto.