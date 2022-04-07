 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election: Dane County turnout lowest since 2015

Future voter

Kim Lawrence places a "future voter" sticker on her son Ethan as she exits the polling place at Yahara Bay Distillery in Madison Tuesday. "He's 4½ months old, so he has a long way to go," Lawrence said.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Faced with a raft of contested local races and school referendum questions, fewer than one in five Dane County residents cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.

Dane County voters cast 81,104 ballots, or about 18.5% of the adult population, the lowest turnout for the spring election in eight years.

With no City Council races and just one contested County Board seat, turnout was even lighter in Madison, at just under 15.8%. That was the case even with a contested citywide Madison School Board election. 

Countywide turnout was nearly a third less than last spring, when more than half of Madison’s 20 council seats were contested, and less than half of what it was in 2020, when ballots included presidential primaries and candidates for the state Supreme Court.

The last time Dane County had lower turnout in a spring election was 2014, also the last spring election without a statewide race, when less than 13% of eligible voters cast ballots.

Average statewide turnout for nonpartisan elections over the past two decades is just under 20%, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“When there’s no one spending money on TV ads and stuff, it really makes a difference,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. “Even the school board races were really quiet.”

McDonell said the county hadn't received complaints about voters going to the wrong polling place after district boundaries were redrawn earlier this year. Nor were there claims of election fraud, which supporters of former President Donald Trump continue to claim, without evidence, in the 2020 presidential election results.

“I don’t know that this is an indicator of what we’ll see in the fall,” McDonell said.

