Early returns show most Dane County school referendums passing

Across the state, voters cast ballots in 81 different school referendums on Tuesday, concluding a year with the highest number of referendums since 2001. And early results show many in the Madison area could be successful.

Eight school districts in Dane County and 15 school districts in the greater Madison area had referendums, ranging from new construction projects to funding to keep and attract staff.

As of 9:30 p.m. preliminary results showed early support for many of the referendums in the Madison area.

Of the 20 districts with any results reported, only six referendums showed less than majority support.

With nearly all precincts reporting, the Waunakee School District seemed poised to approve both its $175 million construction referendum — the second largest referendum in the state — and its $10 million operational referendum.

The Stoughton School District had more than 60% of the votes for both its $36.3 million and $11.7 million construction referendums, with half of its precincts reporting.

And with all precincts reporting the Fort Atkinson School District saw split results for its two referendums. Its $16 million operational referendum failed with only 47% of the vote, but its $22 million construction referendum passed with 53% of the vote.

The high number of referendums is a sign of the times as school districts grapple with inflation, staffing issues, and COVID relief funds that are quickly running out. The State Legislature also didn't raise school districts' revenue limits for the current biennium.

Passage rates have been increasing for referendums statewide over the last decade. Of the 85 referendums held earlier this year, just over 81% were approved by voters.

Heading into Tuesday's election, experts weren't sure how the evolving economic conditions and a possibly high turnout may impact how many referendums are approved.

In the last midterm election in 2018 — when there was record voter turnout for midterm elections in Wisconsin — just under 94% of referendums were approved.

Elsewhere in the state, results are trickling in.

The La Crosse School District had the biggest referendum in the state this year, asking voters to approve nearly $195 million to consolidate its middle and high schools.

As of 9:30 p.m., with more than half of precincts reporting, nearly 70% of voters had voted against the referendum.