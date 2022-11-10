'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night.

Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”

In his speech at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, Evers, 71, said he was proud to be the 46th governor of the state of Wisconsin, “and I’m jazzed as hell to tell you that on Jan. 3, 2023, I will still be the 46th governor of the great state of Wisconsin. Holy mackerel, folks, how about that?”

That prompted Kimmel to let out a little chuckle.

“Holy mackerel, folks ... Yeah, the skim milk is really starting to kick in,” Kimmel said. “He is jazzed as hell.”

Evers continued, “You know what, Wisconsin? As it turns out, boring wins,” to which Kimmel added, “Boring wins. And then sadly, they gave him a wedgie and took his lunch money. But congratulations to Tony.”