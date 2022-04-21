Downtown Madison 'election integrity' rally in doubt

A Downtown Madison rally to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election and criticize COVID-19 vaccine mandates was in doubt Wednesday after a city committee delayed a decision on a permit and the state rejected a permit for most of one of the two days the rally is scheduled.

Stevens Point-based Freedom Fighters of Central Wisconsin as of Wednesday afternoon had also raised less than $3,300 of the more than $100,000 it says it needs to put on the “United We Stand We the People” event April 30 and May 1 at the state Capitol, according to online fundraising appeals. An online flyer bills the event as an “election integrity and accountability rally.” Organizers claimed they were expecting some 5,000 people.

The event would have to compete for resources and attention from the weekly Dane County Farmers’ Market and annual Crazylegs Classic fundraising run/walk, both that Saturday.

The state Capitol Police on Friday denied a permit request from the group for April 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., citing the existing permit for the farmers’ market. And after more than two hours of discussion on everything from parking to port-a-potties to security needs, Madison’s Street Use Staff Commission set another meeting for Tuesday to consider the group’s city permit request.

Brock Maddox of Freedom Fighters of Central Wisconsin said later Wednesday that the exact times of the event were up in the air, but promised it would occur over the two days.

“We’re going to make all efforts possible to work with the city,” he said. He declined to say whether people would still show up if his group is not able to obtain the proper permits.

As for the group’s fundraising prospects, “with God leading the way, anything’s possible,” he said.

An online flyer for the event lists speakers including state Rep. Tim Ramthun, a Republican candidate for governor who has falsely claimed that Donald Trump won Wisconsin’s 2020 election, and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.