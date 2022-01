Democratic US Senate candidates added millions to campaigns in fourth quarter

The two wealthiest Democratic U.S. Senate candidates added millions to their campaigns in the fourth quarter of 2021, keeping them financially in the lead of the busy Democratic field in a fight to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry added $1.55 million to his campaign between October and December, bringing his fourth quarter total to over $2 million, including $473,000 he raised from donors.

Lasry finished the year with $1.12 million on hand and $5.1 million total raised — including over $2.3 million he put in the race — in what is sure to become one of the state's most expensive U.S. Senate Democratic primaries and general elections as the nation looks to Wisconsin as one of the most critical elections to determine the 50-50 U.S. Senate's future.

The U.S. Senate candidates' full reports are due Monday.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski added $750,000 to her campaign in the fourth quarter and received around $350,000 in contributions, finishing the year with $1.3 million cash on hand, her campaign reported Monday.

Godlewski's campaign total is about $3 million, which includes another $1 million she contributed in the third quarter last year.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson raised $213,500 from October to December, putting the self-proclaimed underdog financially well behind the other candidates, according to his report.

Nelson reported having $484,000 cash on hand after raising $1.15 million since he declared his candidacy in October 2020.

U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, who won his last Democratic primary on a 2-to-1 voting margin, raised $1.23 million from October to December, bringing his fundraising total to over $2.3 million, his campaign said Jan. 19.

Barnes’ campaign said the $1.23 million breaks down to a $43.65 average donation from 17,830 total donors, though it did not state how much money it had remaining at the end of the quarter.

Regardless of the Democratic primary victor, the Democratic nominee is certain to face headwinds in the race against Johnson. History points to the presidential party performing poorly in the midterm elections, and the COVID-19 pandemic's continuation and 40-year high inflation rate will likely prove no help.

Johnson reported raising $2.65 million between January and September 2021 despite not announcing his reelection bid until Jan. 9.

Also Monday, Democratic super PAC Priorities USA announced it is investing $30 million in digital ads and outreach for seven battleground states, including Wisconsin, ahead of November's midterm elections.

This story will be updated.

