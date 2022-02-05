Democratic U.S. Senate candidates want more rural votes. Can they get them?

Last month Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski released a plan for rural Wisconsin, a region home to a significant portion of the state's Republican voters.

"As Senator," Godlewski said in a statement about her rural policies, including boosting broadband and health care access, "I will listen, I will engage, and I will ensure that Washington politicians finally start hearing Wisconsin’s rural voices.”

She's not the first to make such a claim.

Last year, U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson kicked off the "Full Nelson Tour," visiting each of Wisconsin's 72 counties over six weeks. In his tour announcement, he pledged to fight for a Green New Deal, Medicare for All and a $15 minimum wage while listening to what rural voters needed from him.

U.S. Senate candidates Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, whose policy proposals have thus far been less focused on rural initiatives, still have voiced support for increased internet access, improved health care and support for family farms.

But Democrats face a steep challenge in courting a demographic who overwhelmingly vote Republican, get information from media that berate the left and would be generally skeptical of the leading Senate candidates, who are all more liberal than President Joe Biden.

Who are rural voters?

Rural Wisconsin is not a monolith: While the region has steadily moved to the right under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and moved even further right under former President Donald Trump, rural voters also played a part in delivering liberal U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, the Democratic presidential primary win in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

Still, that outstate liberal constituency is small and waning.

In 2020, almost every rural county in the state voted for Trump. Many counties registered two Trump votes per Biden vote, similar to the sum total of the suburban Milwaukee WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington.

That's a far cry from 1992, when most rural Wisconsin counties voted for then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton over Republican President George H.W. Bush.

Today, about 30% of Wisconsinites live in rural areas and rural millennials are fleeing to population hubs, according to Malia Jones, a social epidemiologist at UW-Madison's Applied Population Laboratory.

Many rural Wisconsinites are still farmers — with 435,700 jobs or about 12% of the state’s employment shared between on-farm production and processing, according to a report — though that number is dwindling. The state leads the nation in farm bankruptcies.

"With the current situation in agriculture, there's been a need for emergency aid packages," said Darin Von Ruden, a third-generation farmer and president of the nonpartisan Wisconsin Farmers Union Board of Directors, who said he is not on board with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

"He's never voted for the farm bill, which means that he doesn't want to see these aid packages coming to farmers, which means that there's fewer dollars for farmers to generate an income," Von Ruden said.

Von Ruden added that many farmers want climate action to preserve farms' longevity, but the Green New Deal prioritizes urban centers and would regulate farms more than many farmers want to be regulated.

While farmers have historically voted Democratic given their reliance on government programs, many small farmers have been shifting to the right, former Sauk County Republican Party chair Scott Frostman said.

"The people in Sauk County want to know that the government will be there in times of extraordinary need but for the most part allow them to live their lives as they see fit," he said.

Frostman added that many rural farmers support Johnson despite his votes against the farm bill.

"They're not going to agree with the candidate on every single issue, but I think that Ron has great appeal to a lot of rural voters because of some of those traditional values that he supports," he said.

Along with the rest of the country's population, rural Wisconsinites are often more focused on national issues than local ones.

"I would say people (here) are more upset with the border than anything else," said Florence County Republican Party chair Brian Jennings.

Florence County, which touches the Upper Peninsula, lies about 1,600 miles from the Mexican border, and about 1% of the county population is Latino, according to the Census. In 2020, over 72% of Florence County voters opted for Trump.

Jennings said he and many other Florence County residents are also concerned with "voter irregularities" along with national security.

Can Democrats appeal?

With rural voters, Marquette Law School Poll director Charles Franklin said, Democratic candidates' best bet is to reduce their loss margins and focus on rural population centers.

"Part of developing your local base is, you may be losing a place 70-to-30 but letting the 30% minority know that there are other people with them in that area is a real way to convert a 30% vote to a 35% or even a 40% vote over time," he said.

The Democratic pursuit of the rural vote — making up between a third and a quarter of the statewide vote — is critical, "even if Republicans win the rural vote by a big margin," UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said.

Fortunately for Democratic Senate candidates there is a successful local model in rural areas: In 2018, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, flourished in rural Wisconsin, at least relative to other statewide Democratic candidates.

Baldwin represented many of the things rural voters claim to loathe: Madison, Democrats and career politicians. But she also presented rural voters a tangible plan to assist rural communities and a track record showing that her promises weren't empty.

Among other things, Baldwin rallied behind improving Wisconsin rural health care and rural broadband. She also introduced a bill in the run up to her re-election to ban almond, oat and soy drinks from advertising using the term "milk," to the delight of Wisconsin's dairy farmers.

But duplicating Baldwin's ability to bond with rural voters despite her voting record — she's one of the more liberal members of the U.S. Senate — may be challenging for today's candidates, who face a country more divided and more partisan than even four years ago, Franklin said.

"This growth of nationalization has made it harder and harder for politicians to carve out a personal relationship and a personal vote, and it's being replaced by party-line voting," Franklin said.

The Democratic plan

Godlewski's rural plan, the first policy paper of her campaign, follows many of the same points as Baldwin's in 2018. She wants to bring public broadband to rural areas where private internet providers do not provide service; she wants to divert federal money to keep rural hospitals open and expand programs to place more primary care doctors, dentists and mental health care practitioners in rural Wisconsin.

Health care, especially, is a crucial issue in rural Wisconsin, where hospitals are closing, new doctors are all but nonexistent and mental health care is sparse.

A 2017 Wisconsin Office of Rural Health report shows, in rural Wisconsin, there are 950 people for every mental health care provider compared with 530 in more urban counties. And there are 1,480 people for every primary care physician, compared with 1,170 in more populated areas.

A rural backing probably won't help candidates as much in August's primary as it will in the general election, with far more Democrats living in urban centers.

"But it could influence the race in the primary if Godlewski or other candidates can make a pitch that they are more electable in November because they have a strategy for at least keeping down their losses in rural communities," Burden said.

He also added that if the other candidates focus on Madison and Milwaukee and split the vote there, "there could be a candidate who reaches out to some less typical parts of the state for Democrats and is able to pull off a victory that way."

Godlewski isn't the only Democrat courting rural voters. Nelson, for one, says he has knocked on 70,000 doors across the state — a large portion of them in rural areas — and he talks about how he worked on his grandparents’ dairy farm and helped to save a Fox Valley paper mill from closure.

"There's one thing Wisconsinites prize, and that's hard work," Nelson said in an interview, referring to his door-knocking and his series of wins as a former Assembly member for the 5th District — once beating now-Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, with almost 65% of the vote — and then as a county executive in a GOP stronghold.

His focus on green energy to address climate change, which threatens Wisconsin's farms, also earned him an endorsement from the environmental group Sunrise Movement's Wisconsin chapter.

Barnes also made it a point to visit every county in Wisconsin.

Lasry has been "showing up in communities that have traditionally been largely ignored by most Democrats and taken for granted by Republicans," his spokesperson Thad Nation said.

Godlewski followed her rural policy proposal with a three-day tour around the state and highlighted several endorsements from key rural organizers, including rural advocate and political organizer Bill Hogseth, who said Godlewski is "going to places that Democrats often ignore and she’s working hard to earn support,” as well as state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick.

As part of her plan, Godlewski declared her intent to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee. In an interview, Godlewski said winning the state will require Democrats to do well in all 72 counties. She said her focus has been on rural Wisconsin partly due to Wisconsin leading the nation in farm bankruptcies. Godlewski said she hopes to change that.

"We have got to get a voice at that table," she said. "If not, you see what happens."

