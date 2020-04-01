You are the owner of this article.
Deadline to request absentee ballots is Thursday; these videos walk you through the process
Deadline to request absentee ballots is Thursday; these videos walk you through the process

Kristin Brey, a writer, digital producer and comedian who grew up in Madison but now lives in Los Angeles, is back in Wisconsin to work on a documentary about the election. Those plans got put on hold by the COVID-19 crisis.

Currently hunkering down with her parents in Wisconsin Rapids, she has turned her camera on her family for a series of short and relatable videos on how to vote absentee in Wisconsin.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Wisconsin is Thursday. To request your own absentee ballot, visit: myvote.wi.gov

Step 1: Requesting Your Ballot

Requesting an absentee ballot is easier than you think, although you'll need to have your photo ID handy. Having a smartphone makes it even easier.

 

Step 2: Checking on the status of your ballot

So you've requested a ballot but it hasn't arrived. Here's how to find out whether it's been mailed.

 

Step 3: Getting a witness if you live alone or are self-isolating

The last step is getting a witness to verify you've filled out the ballot and sign the return envelope. Brey demonstrates how to do that.

Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

