Deadline to request absentee ballots is 5 p.m. Friday; these videos walk you through the process

Kristin Brey, a writer, digital producer and comedian who grew up in Madison but now lives in Los Angeles, is back in Wisconsin to work on a documentary about the election. Those plans got put on hold by the COVID-19 crisis.
Currently hunkering down with her parents in Wisconsin Rapids, she has turned her camera on her family for a series of short and relatable videos on how to vote absentee in Wisconsin.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in Wisconsin, originally set for Thursday, has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday. Ballots must be received at your local clerk's office by 4 p.m. on April 13. To request your own absentee ballot, visit: myvote.wi.gov
Step 1: Requesting Your Ballot
Requesting an absentee ballot is easier than you think, although you'll need to have your photo ID handy. Having a smartphone makes it even easier.
Step 2: Checking on the status of your ballot
So you've requested a ballot but it hasn't arrived. Here's how to find out whether it's been mailed.
Step 3: Getting a witness if you live alone or are self-isolating
The last step is getting a witness to verify you've filled out the ballot and sign the return envelope. On Thursday, a federal judge ruled that this provision will be temporarily suspended so long as the voter provides a written statement that he or she was unable to find a witness despite making reasonable efforts.
