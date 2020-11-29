Dane County completes presidential election recount: 45 net vote increase for Trump

Dane County completed its presidential election recount Sunday, with President-elect Joe Biden maintaining his win in Wisconsin.
The final count reflected a total of 260,094 votes for Biden and 78,754 votes for President Donald Trump in Dane County, or a 91-vote reduction for the Democrat nominee and a 46-vote reduction for the Republican incumbent.
The drawdown in over 100 votes submitted to the county was largely attributed to a lack of voter or witness signatures, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said.
The board of canvassers provided a final count of votes in the presidential election Sunday morning after Trump paid roughly $3 million for a recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties, two Democratic strongholds.
“What this recount shows was there was absolutely no evidence of voter fraud,” McDonell said. This should provide reassurance to the public in the democratic process, he continued.
McDonell said the recount did not significantly change the number of votes in the county but he expects the results will be challenged in court by Trump. The president’s attorneys may still mount a legal challenge of tens of thousands of ballots, though the deadline to certify the vote is Tuesday.
"That’s the whole point of all of this, is a lawsuit," McDonell said.
The Trump Campaign released a statement Sunday, following the recount.
"The recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties have revealed serious issues regarding the legality of ballots cast," Jenna Ellis, senior legal advisor to the campaign, said in a statement. "As we have said from the very beginning, we want every legal vote, and only legal votes to be counted, and we will continue to uphold our promise to the American people to fight for a free and fair election."
The campaign was not immediately able to respond to a request to further expand on issues regarding the legality of ballots cast.
The conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance filed a lawsuit seeking to block certification of the election results.
Dane and Milwaukee, two heavily Democratic areas, were the only two out of 72 counties in Wisconsin to undergo the process after President-elect Joe Biden won the state by just under 21,000 votes at the beginning of November.
Trump paid for a recount in the two counties where Biden won by a 2-1 margin, alleging baseless "irregularities" with the results in Wisconsin. McDonell projected the cost of the recount in Dane County to be roughly $740,000 while the cost of the recount in Milwaukee was roughly $2 million.
In Dane County, Trump sought to have ballots without an accompanying absentee application rejected; including 69,000 absentee ballots cast in person; absentee ballots whose witness address was filled in by a local election official; and all absentee ballots where voters self-certified as “indefinitely confined,” which exempts them from having to provide a photo ID.
The number of indefinitely confined voters in Dane County increased from 4,569 in the 2016 general election to 22,519 in the 2020 general election. McDonell attributed that increase to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In April we saw an unprecedented increase in COVID in the state, in fact there was an effort to move the election by the governor," he said. "There was a shelter at home order at that time and that's what increased the number of indefinitely confined requests across the whole state."
McDonell said his office was flooded with calls from senior citizens who had voted in person in past elections, who were afraid to leave their homes because of the virus to cast their ballot in person during this election cycle.
The recount process, just over a week long, was completed Saturday night, precinct information was reconciled Sunday and data was being prepared for certification ahead of the Tuesday deadline.
Milwaukee County finished its recount of more than 450,000 votes Friday, with Biden’s lead increasing by 132 votes.
Between the two counties, Biden increased his state-wide lead by 87, which increased his margin to 20,695 out of roughly 3 million votes cast across Wisconsin.
"I said from day one, these numbers aren't going to change that much at all," McDonell said. "What's frustrating is, I know that [Trump's legal team] knows that because they were here four years ago praising the transparency and quality of the recount then. They did it again last night which I appreciate greatly."
"I just hope I make it onto an episode of Drunk History because of this," he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.