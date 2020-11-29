Dane County completes presidential election recount: 45 net vote increase for Trump

The number of indefinitely confined voters in Dane County increased from 4,569 in the 2016 general election to 22,519 in the 2020 general election. McDonell attributed that increase to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In April we saw an unprecedented increase in COVID in the state, in fact there was an effort to move the election by the governor," he said. "There was a shelter at home order at that time and that's what increased the number of indefinitely confined requests across the whole state."

McDonell said his office was flooded with calls from senior citizens who had voted in person in past elections, who were afraid to leave their homes because of the virus to cast their ballot in person during this election cycle.

The recount process, just over a week long, was completed Saturday night, precinct information was reconciled Sunday and data was being prepared for certification ahead of the Tuesday deadline.

Milwaukee County finished its recount of more than 450,000 votes Friday, with Biden’s lead increasing by 132 votes.

Between the two counties, Biden increased his state-wide lead by 87, which increased his margin to 20,695 out of roughly 3 million votes cast across Wisconsin.