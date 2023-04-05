Republican state Rep. Dan Knodl has won the special election for Wisconsin’s 8th Senate District, securing a two-thirds GOP majority in the chamber that allows the party to impeach state office holders.

Knodl, R-Germantown, defeated Democratic challenger Jodi Habush Sinykin, of Whitefish Bay, in the race for the northern Milwaukee suburb district that had previously been held by longtime Sen. Alberta Darling, according to The Associated Press, which called the race Wednesday morning.

With 99% of votes counted, Knodl received 50.9% of votes to Habush Sinykin’s 49.1%. All election results are unofficial until formally canvassed.

Trailing candidates can request recounts if they lose by a margin of less than 1%, but must pay for it if the margin is greater than 0.25%.

“Thank you to my opponent for running a tough race," Knodl said in a statement issued before the race was called. "Whether you voted for me or my opponent, I intend to resolutely and faithfully represent all of my constituents. Now that the election has been decided, it’s time to get to work for the people of the 8th Senate District and the people of Wisconsin.”

With Knodl's victory, Republicans now hold 22 votes in the 33-seat state Senate. A two-thirds vote is needed to override a governor’s veto, though Republicans are two seats short of a supermajority in the state Assembly. Both chambers need supermajorities in order to successfully override a governor’s veto.

Some Democratic lawmakers have raised concern that, with such narrow margins, Republicans could suspend legislative rules requiring advance notice on a vote if several Democrats are absent from a floor session in an effort to force a veto override.

A two-thirds majority gives the Senate enough votes to remove from office a state official who has been impeached by the Assembly — which requires 50 votes in that chamber. Under the Wisconsin Constitution, lawmakers can remove a state official “for corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors.”