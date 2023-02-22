Now that Dan Kelly has been named the conservative nominee for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, GOP leaders are seeking to right their partisan ship after a divisive primary campaign that pitted their two candidates — and many of their high-profile supporters — against one another.

Conservatives are placing an extra emphasis on unifying in their fight against the top vote-getter Tuesday, liberal Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, after last year's Republican gubernatorial primary saw similar tussles, which some say contributed to nominee Tim Michels' November loss to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Over the past several weeks, the conservative infighting over the high court race became public in campaign stops, panels and newspaper op-eds across Wisconsin.

Before the vote, Kelly, a former Supreme Court justice, wouldn't commit to endorsing Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow if she were to win the nomination. Dorow, who came in third in Tuesday's four-way primary, had said she would endorse Kelly if she lost.

But before then, Dorow called on Kelly supporters to stop attacking her after some of them repeatedly questioned her qualifications on the campaign trail. Kelly subsequently went after the Waukesha judge, questioning her preparedness and saying her record didn't provide any indications of her self-described judicial conservativism.

Citing Dorow's previously stated willingness to endorse Kelly if he won, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, backed her on Monday, praising her "much more mature" approach to that question than Kelly.

Dorow's answer compared to Kelly's, Grothman continued, "shows she has a greater understanding of what is at stake in this election."

Now, Kelly is the only conservative candidate in the high-stakes April 4 general election, the winner of which would likely determine the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin, redistricting and numerous other issues on the narrowly divided court. Protasiewicz has made clear her support for abortion rights and opposition to the state's current legislative maps, which heavily favor Republicans.

Tuesday's vote count made clear that the next month will be an uphill battle for conservatives. With 99% of votes counted Wednesday morning, Protasiewicz had 445,196 votes, slightly more than Kelly and Dorow combined. And that's not including liberal candidate Everett Mitchell's 71,738 votes. Liberals combined had around 54% of the total vote; conservatives had 46%.

"If Dan Kelly wins tomorrow, he will be challenged ... to recruit and coalesce all of the Dorow supporters out there," longtime Republican strategist Brian Scholz said Monday.

Kelly appears to have been working on the premise that anybody who voted for Dorow in the primary will vote for Kelly in the general election because they want a conservative court majority, Scholz said, "but I would have probably tempered my remarks against Dorow considerably, knowing that if I am going to win, I'm going to need her and every vote there is."

Dorow endorsed Kelly after she lost, saying, "Wisconsin needs a Supreme Court justice who will protect our constitutional rights and not legislate from the bench."

"Now is the time to follow Judge Dorrow’s classy example and unite to ensure our Supreme Court stays in conservative hands," U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said after Dorow's endorsement.

Talk-show host Dan O'Donnell called for conservatives to work together using more dire terms on Monday: "We can either unite immediately or watch as the left destroys everything we hold dear."

Beyond Kelly's much-needed grassroots support, it's also an open question whether he'll receive funding from those who backed Dorow, who received over three times what Kelly raised as a candidate between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6.

But Kelly already has the backing of wealthy GOP donors like Diane Hendricks, Richard Uihlein and Leonard Leo. Independent organizations also play an outsize role in high court elections, with Uihlein's group, Fair Courts America, committed to spending well over $2 million to support Kelly in the primary.

Replay of November?

Scholz likened conservatives' dynamic in the high court race to the Republican gubernatorial primary last year, where Michels fell short in the general election after launching negative ads and repeatedly going on the offensive against Republican candidate Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary.

"Tim Michels, while he won the primary, found it difficult to draw everybody together," Scholz said. "There really weren't those sorts of unity rallies and unity events and locking arms and singing Kumbaya."

In the general election, many of Kleefisch's biggest supporters, including former Republican former Gov. Scott Walker, were all but absent on the campaign trail. And because of the divided candidate support in the primary, the Republican Party of Wisconsin didn't endorse any gubernatorial candidate until after the primary.

In his November loss, Michels ended up with fewer votes than the GOP nominees for attorney general, state treasurer and U.S. senator.

'All about issues'

Beyond uniting voters, Scholz said conservatives' biggest challenge is to go up against a candidate like Protasiewicz, who has been far more willing to embrace partisan talking points on the campaign trail than past Wisconsin Supreme Court contenders.

Scholz said Protasiewicz was all but signaling how she would rule on cases concerning abortion, redistricting and a number of other issues, something the Protasiewicz declined doing.

Protasiewicz has said she has personal concerns about requiring a photo ID to vote and isn’t sure it reduces voter fraud. On private school vouchers, she called herself “a big proponent of a strong public school system.” She has repeatedly made her abortion rights views clear. And she has called the state's legislative maps "rigged."

Schimming said conservatives can use those talking points to their advantage, suggesting that they are out of touch with Wisconsinites' views.

"Her perspective, publicly, has been very liberal on the issues that she has talked about. So as far as I'm concerned, Janet Protasiewicz can keep talking," he said.

At the same time, Scholz said that kind of blunt talk could benefit Protasiewicz in the general election because it might appeal to voters more than the more measured discourse typical of a high court election, such as touting one's judicial qualifications.

"The conservatives will have to figure out ... if they're going get into that game as well in the general election," Scholz said.

"It's a much different and difficult type of campaign," Scholz said on Monday. "And your appeal to voters is different in this race after tomorrow. It's all about issues."

But Kelly's remarks after advancing in the primary election outlined his emerging strategy of attacking Protasiewicz for centering her judicial campaign on political issues, while avoiding to do so himself.

"Never before has a judicial candidate openly campaigned on the specific intent to set herself above the law, to place her thumb on the scales of justice to ensure the results satisfy her personal interests," Kelly said.

"If we do not resist this assault on our Constitution and our liberties, we will lose the Rule of Law, and will find ourselves saddled with the Rule of Janet," he said. "We must not allow this to come to pass."