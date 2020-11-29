Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump

With no precedent for overturning a margin as large as Biden's, Trump was widely expected to head to court once the recount was finished. His campaign challenged thousands of absentee ballots during the recount, and even before it was complete, Trump tweeted that he would sue.

"The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday," Trump tweeted on Saturday. "We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Dane County recount showed 260,094 votes for Biden and 78,754 for Trump, 91 fewer for the president-elect and 46 fewer for the president. The 137 fewer votes than in the initial Dane County canvass were largely due to a lack of voter or witness signatures, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said.

“What this recount shows was there was absolutely no evidence of voter fraud,” McDonell said.

The deadline to certify the statewide vote is Tuesday. Certification is done by the Democratic chair of the bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission.