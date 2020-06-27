Community organizers adapt to COVID-19 to spur Milwaukee turnout in November

“I was literally in tears on Election Day. I thought about how many people had to stand out in the rain, I thought about how many people had to figure out how they’re going to cast a ballot because their absentee ballot had not arrived,” she said. “I felt like the vote of people was literally being snuffed right before my eyes.”

Election prep during a pandemic

The city of Milwaukee advocated for changes to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, leading up to the spring primary.

The request was two-fold. The city appealed to the state Legislature, through a letter from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett that requested the election be held through mail-in voting only, and to the courts through an amicus brief on a lawsuit to extend the deadline for receipt of absentee ballots.

The city’s request was unsuccessful with the Legislature but temporarily successful with the courts — the deadline for absentee ballots was extended by a U.S. District Court, statewide, but later voided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We were asked to do the impossible by moving forward with the election in the city of Milwaukee, which was really the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic (in Wisconsin),” Albrecht said.