Check to see if the state Elections Commission thinks you may have moved

In October, the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent letters to more than 230,000 voters it had identified as having potentially changed their addresses.
In an attempt to help clean up Wisconsin’s voter rolls ahead of the 2020 elections, the letter asked those voters to re-register if they had moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address.
Since then, some have clarified their situation, leaving about 209,000 still unknown.
Democratic members of the bipartisan commission are seeking to wait until after the November election before removing anyone from the list because it is known to contain some inaccuracies; specifically, officials suspect some voters on the list have not moved based on thousands of errors found in a similar mailing to more than 300,000 voters in 2017.
But Republicans on the commission and the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty are seeking to have those names purged immediately, contending leaving the names on the list invites fraud. WILL is suing to have the commission act, and the case is now before a state court of appeals.
For now, the names are not being removed and may not be before the November election (they will almost certainly not to be removed before the Feb. 18 spring primary or the April 7 general election and presidential primary). But even if WILL prevails and the names are removed, voters who find they were placed on the list in error would be able to register again later or on Election Day if they have proof of residency.
To see if you are among the 232,000 voters who were sent a mailing in October, search the database below. (Note: The database has not been updated to reflect address confirmations and re-registrations since October.)
If your name appears on this list but you have not changed your address, you can update your status online at myvote.wi.gov, or you can call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or your municipal clerk’s office.