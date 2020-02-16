Candidate Q&A: Wisconsin Supreme Court

Three candidates are vying for one seat on the seven-member Wisconsin Supreme Court in Tuesday’s primary. The terms are for 10 years. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 7 election. (I) denotes incumbent.
Ed Fallone
Age: 55
Address: Milwaukee
Family: Married with two children
Job: Professor at Marquette University Law School teaching constitutional law, criminal law and business law
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former president of Latino Community Center, former president of Centro Legal, former chairman of Catholic Charities Legal Services for Immigrants, former board member Voces de la Frontera Action, former board member American Constitution Society Milwaukee Chapter
Education: Bachelor’s degree and law degree, Boston University
Email or website: falloneforjustice.com
Jill Karofsky
Age: 53
Address: Madison
Family: Single with two children
Job: Dane County Circuit Court judge
Prior elected office: Dane County Circuit Court judge
Other public service: Former state and local prosecutor and crime victim advocate, focused on justice for crime victims, especially women and children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Duke University; master’s degree and law degree, UW-Madison
Email or website: info@jillforjustice.com, www.jillforjustice.com
Daniel Kelly (I)
Age: 55
Address: North Prairie
Family: Married with five children
Job: Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member, Wisconsin State Advisory Committee for the United States Commission on Civil Rights; staff attorney, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Office of Special Masters; special prosecutor, Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office; law clerk, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Office of Special Masters; law clerk, Wisconsin Court of Appeals, Hon. Ralph Adam Fine; volunteer student attorney, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Carroll College; law degree, Regent University Law School
Email or website: JusticeDanielKelly.com; campaign@justicedanielkelly.com
Q&A
Why are you a better fit for this role than your opponents?
Fallone: My broad experience as a constitutional law professor, criminal defense lawyer, civil lawyer in the federal courts and the Wisconsin court system, and as a leader of nonprofits providing low-cost lawyers to working families so that they don’t have to go to the courthouse on their own, makes me the best choice.
Karofsky: As the only candidate in the race who has experience as a trial court judge, a prosecutor, and a victim advocate, I have the background Wisconsin voters look for in a Supreme Court justice. I’m the only candidate with both significant criminal AND civil experience.
Kelly: Because I understand the role of the court and its justices is to decide cases according to the law, without respect to our personal preferences or politics. My opponents promise to bring their politics into the courtroom to assist them in making decisions — one even promises to be a social justice warrior on the court.
What do you think represents a conflict of interest and how would you handle it on the bench?
Fallone: Current rules permit our justices to decide when to step down from a case based on a conflict of interest. I have spent the past seven years fighting to change court rules so that Supreme Court justices are required to step down in cases where a party or a lawyer in the case is a major campaign contributor.
Karofsky: I believe we need a clear and strong recusal rule. We need to have a public hearing and transparently develop a clear rule so parties know what behavior might trigger recusal, and so we can give the people of Wisconsin greater confidence that special interests are not rigging our judicial system for their own purposes.
Kelly: A conflict arises when a justice has a personal stake in a case, or when extraneous factors might reasonably be expected to interfere with the obligation to decide cases based on nothing but the law. When that occurs, a justice should recuse himself — as I have done during my time on the court.
Describe your judicial philosophy and why it’s important to Wisconsinites.
Fallone: I am an independent thinker. There is no instruction manual for interpreting the Constitution. I believe in approaching the task of constitutional interpretation with humility, in exercising judicial restraint — where judges refrain from answering constitutional questions unless absolutely necessary to decide the case — and in following established precedent.
Karofsky: I believe the judiciary is and should be independent of the partisan branches of government. Every day in my courtroom, I apply the law to the facts of the case and consider relevant precedent to reach a decision without fear or favor. All Wisconsinites who walk into a courtroom should be treated with fairness, dignity and respect.
Kelly: The Court’s role is to decide cases based on the law, not on what individual justices might wish the law to be. We do not make, ignore or play favorites with the law. We treat all litigants with respect and fairness as we thoughtfully and carefully decide cases based only on the law.