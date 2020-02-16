Candidate Q&A: Wisconsin Supreme Court

What do you think represents a conflict of interest and how would you handle it on the bench?

Fallone: Current rules permit our justices to decide when to step down from a case based on a conflict of interest. I have spent the past seven years fighting to change court rules so that Supreme Court justices are required to step down in cases where a party or a lawyer in the case is a major campaign contributor.

Karofsky: I believe we need a clear and strong recusal rule. We need to have a public hearing and transparently develop a clear rule so parties know what behavior might trigger recusal, and so we can give the people of Wisconsin greater confidence that special interests are not rigging our judicial system for their own purposes.

Kelly: A conflict arises when a justice has a personal stake in a case, or when extraneous factors might reasonably be expected to interfere with the obligation to decide cases based on nothing but the law. When that occurs, a justice should recuse himself — as I have done during my time on the court.

Describe your judicial philosophy and why it’s important to Wisconsinites.