Candidate Q&A: Wisconsin Heights School Board

Five candidates, including three incumbents (I), are vying for three seats on the Wisconsin Heights School Board in the April 6 election. Each term is for three years.
Cindy Beuthin (I)
Age: 45
Address: 10236 E. Mathewson Road, Mazomanie
Family: Married with a daughter attending Wisconsin Heights High School
Job: Graduate medical education specialist, UW Health
Prior elected office: Wisconsin Heights School Board for the past six years, including vice president for one year, president for two years and treasurer for past three years
Other public service: CESA 2 liaison; Board of Control for the past five and a half years
Education: Associate degree in healthcare office administration and bachelor’s degree in science healthcare management, Herzing University
Email: cbeuthin@gmail.com
Matt Crowe (I)
Age: 48
Address: P.O. Box 608
Family: Single, no children
Job: Hospitalist physician-SSM
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former medical team member for Badger Honor Flight, organizing team member for Guitars for Vets Fundraiser, former regular volunteer at Grace Episcopal Homeless Clinic
Education: Bachelor’s degree in zoology, Ohio State University; doctor of medicine, Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University; internal medicine residency and chief residency, University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics; rheumatology fellowship, University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
Email: crowenation@gmail.com
Gary Damaschke (I)
Age: 67
Address: 5140 Mickelson Road, Black Earth
Family: Married with two grandchildren attending Wisconsin Heights
Job: Retired public school educator
Prior elected office: Wisconsin Heights School Board since 2017
Other public service: Village of Mazomanie trustee
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, UW-Whitewater; master’s degree in administrative leadership, UW-Milwaukee; special administrative leadership, UW–Milwaukee
Lydan Haas
Age: 33
Address: 738 Mills Apt. 2, Black Earth
Family: Married to a music teacher at Wisconsin Heights middle and high school with three children attending Wisconsin Heights schools and another due in May
Job: Owner/operator of Currently Painting LLC
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Not provided
Email: haaslyd@gmail.com
Angela Wolf
Age: 40
Address: 5677 Wolf Road, Mazomanie
Family: Married with four children who attend Wisconsin Heights schools
Job: CEO and account manager, 2 Dogs Construction LLC/Deck Dogs LLC
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Medical transcription, Madison Area Technical College
Email: angie.wolf1980@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
Beuthin: Having a long family history that connects me to the area, it has been an honor to serve the district. Though my work is just getting started. With no hidden motives or conflicts of interest, I gather all facts and consider all feedback before placing my vote while being fair and honest.
Crowe: I grew up in a small, rural, public school with a father for a principal. I understand the tremendous opportunities that students have to participate across all the realms of experiences, but need to be very prudent in our use of resources to effectively target our budgets in a tight school funding environment. I believe in equity of experiences for all students.
Damaschke: Throughout my educational career, I have gained a wealth of information and knowledge concerning public schools, both urban and rural, by serving as a teacher, principal and superintendent. I have extensive experience in understanding and planning for effective student achievement. I also have thorough knowledge concerning general district operations. Continuous improvement is paramount in being an effective board member.
Haas: I’d simply ask voters to familiarize themselves with everyone up for election. I want them to know I’m an advocate for the arts-related programs and wish to be someone all teachers can come to for support.
Wolf: As a parent, working full time, of four boys in the school district in four different grades, I feel that I can be a well-rounded addition helping meet the needs of the parents, the teachers, and primarily the students. I, unlike my opponents, want to help our community grow and prosper and not meet my own personal agendas.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
Beuthin: The pandemic has taught us to be adaptive. Our curriculum must match this by focusing to prepare students in all skills to truly be college or career ready. By providing the resources to schools to connect to industry leaders, students can begin learning life skills beyond memorization. Having the tools, financial support, knowledge and technology will be crucial.
Crowe: I think that incentivizing green energy opportunities for schools to become energy efficient and sustainable long term is self-fulfilling and budget prudent. I’d also like to see UW Extension Services start to enhance outreach to rural schools and district members by bringing best practices and new technologies out; The Wisconsin Idea. School Funding reform is a long-term goal.
Damaschke: Given the continuing pandemic that we are experiencing, I would recommend supporting emergency funding to address learning loss and mental health-related issues experienced by students and their families. Reasonable and consistent state funding for schools is essential and special education categorical aide increases should be considered. I would also recommend the reduction and/or elimination of state unfunded mandates.
Haas: I feel the amount of state funding Heights receives is extremely low when comparing ourselves to similar school districts.
Wolf: I would lobby for our state to use more funding for teacher further education, more specialized classes for all students (i.e. the trades, arts, etc.), to prepare our youth for the next step after high school and keep their learning fresh and enjoyable.
Given the option of cutting property taxes, offering employee raises or reducing class sizes, which would you choose and why?
Beuthin: Keeping the current Heights class size policy intact, I would focus on navigating taxes and raises. Retention of employees is crucial to providing top-notch education while lower taxes attract new families to our district. Understanding our full financial picture, present and future, together with key stakeholders, plans can be made to meet both for today and our future forecast.
Crowe: Trying to keep property taxes low relative to other Dane County districts is a priority. We do need to balance that with maintaining excellent facilities long term and exceptional teacher-student time by assuring appropriate class size for both excellent individualized learning, but also recruitment and retention of staff through creative salaries and perks that may not match suburban abilities.
Damaschke: I would choose reducing class size in almost every circumstance. A strong and robust relationship with a trusted and caring adult goes a long way in meeting the learning and mental health-related needs of students. Building close relationships and supporting students will ensure that learning engagement and solid achievement take place along with positive mental and emotional well-being.
Haas: I would choose not to engage in a scenario where getting to pick only one is an actual option. All of these are individual goals that deserve adequate and equal attention.
Wolf: I would offer employee raises (teachers and aids). These are the people who are teaching the future leaders of our country and they need all the resources and tools to do so. And, in a lot of small districts, they are very underpaid and underappreciated. My property taxes are a slim part compared to the education of our youth.