Candidate Q&A: Wisconsin Heights School Board

Haas: I’d simply ask voters to familiarize themselves with everyone up for election. I want them to know I’m an advocate for the arts-related programs and wish to be someone all teachers can come to for support.

Wolf: As a parent, working full time, of four boys in the school district in four different grades, I feel that I can be a well-rounded addition helping meet the needs of the parents, the teachers, and primarily the students. I, unlike my opponents, want to help our community grow and prosper and not meet my own personal agendas.

What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?

Beuthin: The pandemic has taught us to be adaptive. Our curriculum must match this by focusing to prepare students in all skills to truly be college or career ready. By providing the resources to schools to connect to industry leaders, students can begin learning life skills beyond memorization. Having the tools, financial support, knowledge and technology will be crucial.