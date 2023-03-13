Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will elect candidates for two open seats.

Dylan Helmenstine

Age: 24

Family: Single

Job: Health care rate analyst, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Outreach coordinator, Camp Kesem, through UW-Madison, two years

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science and economics from UW-Madison; master's degree in public affairs from UW-Madison

James Kartman (I)

Age: 46

Family: Wife Nicole and children Ivy, 20, Ian, 17, and Adi, 15

Job: Dane County sheriff's deputy and contract deputy for the village of Black Earth, 15 years

Political experience: School board member for nine years

Other public service: Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Council 7811 serving Black Earth and Mazomanie; member of Mickelson-Martin American Legion Post 313; member of the Wisconsin Heights Optimist Club; U.S. Army veteran

Education: Bachelor's degree in education from the University of Dubuque; graduate of Noncommissioned Officers Academy, Correctional Academy and Police Academy at Madison Area Technical College

Mary Beth Schall (I)

Age: 70

Family: Married, with three children and four grandchildren

Job: Owner, Base Camp Cafe, Mazomanie

Prior elected office: Two terms on school board

Other public service: Board member, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation; member, Mazomanie 2020 committee, Mazomanie Chamber of Commerce.

Education: Bachelor's degree in secondary education, master's degree in curriculum and instruction, bachelor's degree in nursing and principal certification from UW-Madison; master's degree in nursing from University of Rhode Island.

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Helmenstine: In my case, youth is experience. I know the challenges and opportunities that our students will face at school and beyond, because I just lived through it. I will bring this experience and the skills gained from my master's degree in public affairs to the school board to strengthen the education our district delivers.

Kartman: I am the longest-serving board member at Wisconsin Heights, with nine years. I have served as board treasurer, vice president and president. I was acting president during the passing of the referendum to build the new elementary school. I have played a role in the hiring of each current principal, assistant principal and administrator. I am actively involved in making the Wisconsin Heights community better.

Schall: I have nothing but good things to say about my opponents. We are all heavily invested in the success of the Wisconsin Heights School District.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Helmenstine: Limited funding is always an underlying challenge for our district. I encourage all residents to push for a state budget that fairly funds rural districts. However, the mental health of our students, staff and teachers must rise to the top of our list. It is a crisis that has been building for many years. The district needs to offer more, effective and comprehensive mental health resources at the school.

Kartman: Lack of state funding is the biggest issue. We are advocating with our representatives and being as fiscally responsible as possible. We have collaborated with local leaders and set up an endowment fund for mini-grants and financial resources for teachers. The endowment hopes to raise $50,000, which will be matched by an outside entity. We also continue to look for community partnerships with local businesses.

Schall: We continually face the same issue that most districts face — shortfalls in funding. We have to be very transparent with our constituents when we ask them to support referendums. We show our taxpayers that we offer an exceptional education while managing to stay fiscally responsible.

What do you feel the school district does well?

Helmenstine: Our special education program is a true standout. I am proud of the work and commitment of the staff and administration to this program. On the board, I will remain committed to a strong special education program. Recent reports have also shown that our district’s students are achieving high marks on state assessments. I’m proud of the education that we can provide at our small district.

Kartman: I feel the district does an excellent job providing opportunities to students. I chose to live in the Wisconsin Heights district so my three children would have more opportunities to participate in educational and extracurricular activities. I believe students who are exposed to more activities become more well-rounded and it prepares them better for life after graduation.

Schall: Our test scores put us in the top tier of Dane County schools. We offer the same opportunities as many of the larger schools, both academically and athletically. We have a handle on all students at Heights; no student can fall through the cracks. Our staff is highly valued; we have excellent retention due to job and salary satisfaction. We are a generational school with great constituent support.