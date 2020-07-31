Candidate Q&A: Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District Republican primary

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Ebben: The government should not force businesses to close their doors. Many small business owners and farmers are suffering from the effects of the government-mandated shutdown and didn't receive funds from the CARES Act. In Congress, I would ensure the government is held accountable for the costs of its mandates and Wisconsin businesses and farmers have access to appropriate economic relief.

Van Orden: We are an agricultural district and I will be making sure that our farmers are represented properly for the first time in over two decades. With the passage of the USMCA we are starting to see the benefits of competition on a level playing field. In office, I will make sure that they can compete fairly on the global market.

What expertise would you bring to office?