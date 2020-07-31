Candidate Q&A: Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Kind: Wisconsinites are tired of the dysfunction, partisanship, and division in our government. And I couldn’t agree more. Now more than ever, we need to put party politics, the only way we are going to get through this crisis by rolling up our sleeves and working together. Congress must focus on developing a comprehensive plan to combat the health and economic fallout from COVID-19.

Neumann: The issue that I hear about most frequently from people in Western Wisconsin is the need to repair our healthcare payment system. We need single payer, publicly funded, universal, national healthcare insurance. The legislative bill, HR 1384, that is currently before Congress would achieve this. I would co-sign and work for its passage if elected to serve in Congress.

What expertise would you bring to office?