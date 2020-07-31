Candidate Q&A: Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary

One Democratic challenger is seeking to unseat current U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in the Aug. 11 primary for Wisconsin's third congressional district, which covers the western part of the state and includes La Crosse and Eau Claire. The winner will face the winner of the Republican primary in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Ron Kind (I)
Age: 57
Address: 3061 Edgewater Lane, La Crosse
Family: Married with two children
Job: Congressman, third congressional district
Prior elected office: N/A
Other public service: Former special prosecutor
Education: Bachelor's degree in government and economics, Harvard College; master's degree, London School of Economics; law degree, University of Minnesota
Email or Website: ronkind.org
Mark Neumann
Age: 66
Address: 4500 Stone Bridge Road, La Crosse
Family: Married with three children
Job: Retired from medical practice. Now serving in part-time position as deputy medical examiner with La Crosse County.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Medical missionary with the Franciscan Brothers in Zaire, Africa, from mid-'80s to mid-'90s.
Education: Bachelor's degree in chemistry, University of St. Thomas; medical degree, St. Louis University School of Medicine
Email or Website: www.markneumannforcongress.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Kind: As a native of La Crosse, and having raised my two sons here, I have a deep understanding of the challenges we face in Wisconsin. As a representative of a district equally divided among Democrats and Republicans, I have had success finding bipartisan solutions to the challenges we face as a state and country.
Neumann: Our federal legislative process is hampered by our current campaign finance system that allows special interests with lots of money to gain overwhelming access and attention from our elected representatives, who believe that they need lots of money to win re-election term after term. I do not accept money from PACs and special interests, and I never will.
What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Kind: Wisconsinites are tired of the dysfunction, partisanship, and division in our government. And I couldn’t agree more. Now more than ever, we need to put party politics, the only way we are going to get through this crisis by rolling up our sleeves and working together. Congress must focus on developing a comprehensive plan to combat the health and economic fallout from COVID-19.
Neumann: The issue that I hear about most frequently from people in Western Wisconsin is the need to repair our healthcare payment system. We need single payer, publicly funded, universal, national healthcare insurance. The legislative bill, HR 1384, that is currently before Congress would achieve this. I would co-sign and work for its passage if elected to serve in Congress.
What expertise would you bring to office?
Kind: Having lived in the district my entire life, I know the challenges families in Wisconsin have and currently are facing. I have a proven track record of getting things done for Wisconsin whether it's making health care more affordable, fighting for environmental protections and increased conservation funding, or having our Wisconsin farmers' backs.
Neumann: My campaign for election is not paid for by monied special interests. I have no debts to be repaid for support to my campaign other than to the voters and all people of our district should I be elected. I believe that votes are not things. Votes are people who all have voice and express that voice in their votes.
