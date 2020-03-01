Candidate Q&A: Windsor Village Trustee

Palus: A vote for me would balance the representation in the village of Windsor. Currently, three of the five representatives are living in the Windsor V area, and I would be able to bring particular emphasis to the residential areas east of Highway 51.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Madelung: Roads are always a chronic issue with fewer funds from county and state resources. Another is the re-investment in the infrastructure of Windsor. Lastly, is well thought out growth in the community. I address these issues with the prudent application of our taxpayers’ money. My ultimate responsibility is to be a good steward of our limited resources and press the county and state for more fair-share road resources.

Smith: State-imposed levy limits makes it hard for Windsor to raise enough money to properly fund all the needs we have and our citizens expect. We are one of the fastest growing communities in Dane County. It’s important to strike the right balance between capital projects, creation of housing diversity and financial prudence with tax dollars.