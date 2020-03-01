Candidate Q&A: Windsor Village Trustee

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Windsor Village Board in the April 7 election. The terms are for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Don Madelung (I)
Age: 71
Address: 6676 Prairie Creek Road
Family: Married with two children
Job: Vice president of Pierce Colleges, LLC
Prior elected office: Village trustee since 2015; Town Board supervisor, 2008-2015 and 1992-1998
Other public service: DeForest/Windsor Fire and EMS since 2016; Park Commission since 2014; Token Creek Conservancy Committee since 2015; Plan Commission chair, 2000-2008; Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, 1990-2007; Midwestern Higher Education Compact, 2012-2018; Education Approval Board chairman, 2000-2018
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and pre-law, Augustana College; master’s degree in college administration and counseling, University of Missouri
Email or website: dmadelung@windsorwi.gov, dgmadelung@gmail.com
Monica Smith (I)
Age: 66
Address: 6588 S. Oak Lane
Family: Married with one child
Job: Project management consultant, Lakeland University adjunct professor
Prior elected office: Windsor village trustee since 2011
Other public service: Public Works Committee since 2016; Personnel Committee since 2016; Madison College Finance Advisory Board since 2014; Token Creek Committee, 2012-2014; Deforest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce, 2013-2016; Community Development Authority, 2011-2012; Plan Commission, 2011; Lake Windsor Property Association president, 2005-2011; Windsor Board of Review, 2011-2015; Safe Communities, 2011-2015
Education: Master’s degree in business, Lakeland University; bachelor’s degree in business with a minor in economics, Lakeland University; associate degree in applied science in finance, Madison Area Technical College
Email or website: dewster@charter.net
Marty Palus
Age: 77
Address: 3982 Shadows Court, DeForest
Family: Married with two children
Job: Retired electrical engineer, substitute teacher
Prior elected office: DeForest Area School District director representing Windsor, 1996-2014; Technical Club of Madison director, vice president, president, 1980-1990
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, UW-Madison
Email or website: None
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Madelung: I have the knowledge and experience of over 28 years of public service to the village of Windsor residents. I am fiscally conservative and have kept taxes down and services at the highest standards. I still have more to accomplish and I believe my background, knowledge and experience will be invaluable to the village of Windsor as we move forward.
Smith: My education and experience enhance my abilities to make appropriate decisions. Ten years’ experience on the board gives me the understanding of what time commitment it takes to be prepared for this village position. I have devoted the time necessary to represent my constituents well. Given the complexities of the issues we deal with experience does matter.
Palus: A vote for me would balance the representation in the village of Windsor. Currently, three of the five representatives are living in the Windsor V area, and I would be able to bring particular emphasis to the residential areas east of Highway 51.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Madelung: Roads are always a chronic issue with fewer funds from county and state resources. Another is the re-investment in the infrastructure of Windsor. Lastly, is well thought out growth in the community. I address these issues with the prudent application of our taxpayers’ money. My ultimate responsibility is to be a good steward of our limited resources and press the county and state for more fair-share road resources.
Smith: State-imposed levy limits makes it hard for Windsor to raise enough money to properly fund all the needs we have and our citizens expect. We are one of the fastest growing communities in Dane County. It’s important to strike the right balance between capital projects, creation of housing diversity and financial prudence with tax dollars.
Palus: Road infrastructure — long-term bond issue to level off cost of improvement of over 70 miles of roads existing in the village; management of residential development — continued maintenance of good zoning; keep taxes down — make efforts to watch and avoid extravagance when looking at costs and expenses.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Madelung: As a Windsor trustee, I work with our community developers to make sure their projects are affordable and responsible to the needs of the citizens we serve.
Smith: One of the components that we are reviewing for our downtown development is workforce housing which may have different levels of rent. We also look at balancing housing stock options, i.e., large and small homes, duplexes, multi-family. Providing a range of housing options for people starting out or downsizing. Trying to create efficiencies in the approval process as well.
Palus: We have established development practices and costs associated with housing that are dictated by land costs and the price of building the homes. Continued management of residential development without destroying existing homes’ property values is necessary.