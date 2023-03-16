Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will be electing candidates for three open seats. Candidate Tim Luttrell declined to complete the questionnaire.

Tricia Braun

Age: 47

Family: Married with two children (and two bonus children)

Job: JP Cullen, director of client strategies

Other public service: Economic development leadership positions for the City of Zumbrota, Minn.; Riverside, Calif.; and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

Education: Bachelor’s in business administration with land use minor from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls

John Cherf

Age: 55

Family: Married with two children

Job: Movement Mortgage home mortgage consultant

Prior elected office: First time running for an elected office

Other public service: Former Waunakee Chamber of Commerce treasurer

Education: Finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Samuel Kaufmann (I)

Age: 20

Job: Intern at Octopi Brewing

Prior elected office: Waunakee Village trustee since 2021

Other public service: Dane County Parks Commission; Waunakee School District DEI committee; Waunakee Housing task force; Grave photo volunteer; founder of Waunakee Clear the Creek; Science Olympiad youth mentor; volunteer for many school, community and church activities

Education: Waunakee High School; current student at UW-Madison

Robert McPherson

Age: 39

Family: Leslie (spouse) and Cora (daughter)

Job: Peoples State Bank, of Wausau, vice president of risk management

Other public service: Waunakee Housing task force, 2018-2019

Education: Bachelor of Arts political science and economics, University of Tampa

Email and website: mcpherson4waunakee@gmail.com and facebook.com/McPhersonForWaunakee

Brian Wallace

Age: 54

Family: Wife Michelle, daughter Makenzie and son Nolan

Occupation: Payne & Dolan Inc., manufacturing manager

Other public service: Village of Waunakee committees as appointed citizen (more than four years on the Village Center committee, more than three years on Plan Commission, more than three years on the Waunakee Westport Joint Plan Commission and more than a decade on Public Works committee)

Education: Bachelor’s in business administration from UW-Platteville, graduated in 1991

Q&A

What experience or insight do you have to bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Braun: Having worked in leadership roles for a chamber, municipalities and a statewide organization, I have a unique perspective to bring to the role of trustee. The experience of serving as staff, coupled with the variety of programs implemented under each tenure, I add a “first-hand” perspective to the board.

Cherf: Today’s economic situation is concerning for many voters. Balancing the services and needs of the Waunakee community while maintaining a responsible budget will be a priority for the foreseeable future. I have 30 years of banking and lending experience, including vice president-level operations management. I am skilled in interpreting and creating financial reports, audits of income, expense sheets and annual budgets. I was also past treasurer for Waunakee Chamber of Commerce.

Kaufmann: I am the only incumbent in the race out of six candidates. I’ve spent the last two years working with citizens and staff, so I have a strong institutional knowledge base that can help with decision-making.

McPherson: Professionally, I have experience working on the financial side of village-related budget items, paired with experience in building successful teams and removing barriers to help others get things done. I regularly work to get these goals accomplished by bringing differing viewpoints to the table and not having issues boil down to “winners” and “losers” but solutions that benefit as many as possible.

Wallace: I have worked in the road-building industry for more than 30 years and can bring relevant life experience to the village board. My work experience has allowed me to build strong relationships locally and throughout Wisconsin. I’ve been able to lead and motivate teams both directly and indirectly to success. In addition, I have served on committees for the Village of Waunakee for 15 years, namely the Plan Commission, Joint Plan Commission, and Public Works committee.

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Braun: The success and diversity of our business community is a critical factor to providing residents with the programs, amenities and opportunities they desire. Aside from providing a necessary tax base, it’s our businesses that provide the majority of funding to local nonprofit, school, community and athletic organizations. We need to ensure that as Waunakee continues to grow, we maintain a healthy balance of residential and commercial and industrial uses.

Cherf: The top issue facing every community is inflation. Many people are living paycheck to paycheck. Managing property taxes is key so residents can maintain their housing and businesses can succeed. We must consider needs versus wants. Will the decision increase or decrease taxes? Is it worth the increase? How will the decision affect us financially now, and in 10, 20 or 100 years? Is there another way to finance the decision?

Kaufmann: Let’s have a community conversation on the big box ordinance, which effectively caps retail development at 75,000 square feet with a conditional use permit. Since the ordinance was originally implemented, retail has changed considerably. A diverse tax base reduces tax burden for homeowners, while providing jobs and retail close to home.

McPherson: Our ability to get the “stuff” we need in the village, like a second grocery store. Our current land use rules were written decades ago, for a time when the village was almost half its current size. It has stopped businesses from moving in or made it difficult for the ones that have. We’ve had studies indicate we need to change our rules. We just need to act on it.

Wallace: One of the primary issues in this election for the Village of Waunakee is “workforce housing”. How can the Village of Waunakee help to create a source of affordable quality homes to help recruit and retain local employees to reside in Waunakee? The village board should work with developers to provide more affordable housing options, which could include smaller lots and homes or smaller multi-family options like rental or zero-lot line duplexes.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Braun: 1) Keeping our infrastructure and public services (parks, public works, fire/ambulance/police, etc.) on par with our residential growth; 2) Continued investment in revitalizing our commercial corridors and creating new opportunities for commercial/industrial expansion; and 3) Providing ways that new and old neighborhoods can easily and logistically feel connected. Whether it be trails or events, Waunakee’s sense of community is what lifelong residents expect and new residents desire.

Cherf: Expand our business park and fill commercial spaces in town. This will decrease everyone’s tax burdens, offer residents more services and options locally and build financial stability; develop workforce housing. One challenge all communities face is providing adequate housing developments for workers and senior citizens at varying income levels and budgets; financially prepare our growing community for inevitable increased needs for police, fire and first responder services.

Kaufmann: Roads and infrastructure; emergency services (particularly EMS and fire are heavily volunteer-based and its difficult to find volunteers these days); hiring additional employees and supporting existing ones to make sure all departments can maintain the high level of service our residents expect as the village grows.

McPherson: First, infrastructure: Roads, parks and trails, our public utilities and library. The things that people moved to Waunakee for (after our great schools). Second, public safety: fire, EMS and police. We need to make sure when you dial 911 in Waunakee you get the help you need. Third, expanding our commercial and industrial tax base without using corporate welfare giveaways by making it easier to build and be here.

Wallace: The village board needs to find a way to increase funding for public works infrastructure moving forward while holding the line on additional borrowing and increased taxes. I would like to pause future TIFs until we close a majority of the open TIFs and capitalize on the added valuation for our tax base. The village board will need to address how we will continue to support, fund and recruit to maintain the high level of service of our police, fire and EMS.