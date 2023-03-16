Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will be electing candidates for one open seat.

Nila Frye

Age: 64

Family: Husband, Vaughn Frye

Job: Self employed, Nila’s Nursery and Childcare

Prior elected public office: Village of Waunakee board trustee for three years

Education: Riverdale High School graduate

Kristin Runge

Age: 52

Family: Husband Troy Runge, two adult children Lizzi and Will, and extended family across southern Wisconsin

Job: Community Development Institute economic development specialist, lead author in UW-Madison’s Division of Extension, Wisconsin State Journal “Econ Quiz” lead author

Prior elected office: Village of Waunakee board trustee from 2019-2021 (appointed)

Other public service: Inaugural member, Community Development Authority, Village of Waunakee, 2020-present; chair, Village finance committee, 2019-2021; Village Plan Commission, 2019-2021; Village Police Commission, 2019-2021; Waunakee Creative Economy Committee, 2017-2018; facilitator, Waunakee Housing task force, 2018-2019; elementary school volunteer, Waunakee Community School District, 2009-2012; chair, Cultural Arts committee, Coolidge Elementary School, Neenah Joint School District, 2006-2009; Sunday school teacher, First United Methodist Church, Neenah, 2005-2008; American Cancer Society volunteer, guest/key note speaker, and Hozhoni camp host for families of children with cancer, 1980s

Education: Ph.D. in life sciences communication/mass communications, UW-Madison; Master of Science in marketing, Georgia State University; Bachelor of Arts in communication arts, UW-Stevens Point; diploma, Sauk Prairie High School

Email and website: krisrunge@gmail.com and rungeforwaunakee.com

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Frye: Since moving to Waunakee in 1977, I have served on 12 village committees, three school committees and at least four community committees. I am currently serving on the Village Board, Public Works Committee, fire district board, police committee and Community Development Authority. Through years of serving the community, I have gained the knowledge and understanding needed to work with residents and businesses for the best results.

Runge: As an economic development specialist, I help local governments across the state find effective and fiscally responsible ways to address housing, downtown/business district development and tax base diversification, among other issues. I have a deep understanding of the challenges Waunakee faces, what has worked in other communities and how to implement a best practices approach to ensure Waunakee remains a forward-looking, vibrant and economically resilient place.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Frye: Emergency services throughout the state and country are experiencing difficulty in maintaining services. Support needs to be provided to those departments to develop plans to meet needs now and into the future. Working with stakeholders in each department/district to find solutions to difficult questions is necessary to continue providing the quality of services residents are accustomed to.

Runge: Our schools are the heartbeat of our community. Last November, we passed a $175 million-plus school referendum to support new buildings and operating expenses. Raising the revenue needed to fund the referendum is the biggest issue we face. To address this, I’ll work with all of the municipalities in the school district to grow and diversify our tax base in order to minimize additional burdens on property owners.

What does the city need to spend more on, and what can it spend less on?

Frye: Waunakee has been successful in implementing a policy to keep the village debt under 50% of the allowable state debt limit. Overall, the Village Board has been fiscally responsible. As shared revenue dwindles, costs borne by local taxpayers increase. In the future, ongoing needs in communities may not keep pace with tax revenue. I am hopeful that the state Legislature will increase shared revenue to municipalities like Waunakee this session.

Runge: Waunakee is in excellent fiscal health. We have a history of careful budget management and we’re judicious in our spending. Instead, let’s define “spend” as investing time or talent, not just money. Waunakee is under-served in terms of retail and services. We need to elect qualified and experienced people who will invest time in attracting private sector partners — supermarkets, childcare providers, restaurants, hospitality — that will enhance day-to-day life for residents.