Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Waunakee Village Board in the April 2 election. The terms are for two years. (I) indicates incumbent.
Mary Heimbecker
Age: 60
Address: 306 W. Third St.
Family: Single, three adult children and eight grandchildren
Job: Retired from UW-Madison’s College of Engineering, 2017; sole proprietor of Mary’s Consulting Tutoring and Tech Support LLC
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Legion Auxiliary Unit 503 in Dane, Waunakee Housing Task Force
Education: Waunakee High School, 1977; bachelor’s degree in technology management, associate degree in networking, Herzing University; started studies at Madison Area Technical College
Gary Herzberg
Age: 61
Address: 1804 Athens Court
Family: Married with two adult children
Job: Retired from technology sales at AT&T
Prior elected office: Village trustee 2002-2018
Other Public Service: Planning commission, public works, parks, library board, finance committee; Waunakee Neighborhood Connection; Schumacher Farm Park volunteer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agricultural business, UW-Platteville
Web site: None
Ann Lewandowski
Age: 35
Address: 103 W. Third St.
Family: Married
Job: Program manager, Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Administrative assistant, California Department of Public Health; work closely with Grant, Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Richland, Sauk and Columbia counties on service delivery
Education: Bachelor’s degree in rhetoric, University of California, Berkeley; Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, Pyzdek Institute
Website: www.facebook.com/ann4waunakee
Robert McPherson
Age: 35
Address: 1703 Alexandria Court
Family: Married with one child
Job: Compliance officer, First Federal Bank
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Waunakee Housing Task Force member
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and economics, University of Tampa
Website: mcphersonforwaunakee.com
Susan Springman (I)
Age: 66
Address: 1702 Alexandria Court
Family: Single with five children, one granddaughter
Job: Senior project manager, Mullins Group
Prior elected office: Village trustee since 2005
Other public service: Chairwoman, Waunakee Finance Committee, Public Works Committee; member, Waunakee Plan Commission, Fire District Board; Joint Plan Commission; director, Madison Ballet, Inc.; member, A Greater Madison Vision; director, Executive Committee, Downtown Madison, Inc.; chairwoman, Downtown Madison Business Improvement District; director/executive committee, Greater Madison Visitor and Convention Bureau; director, Agrace Hospice; past president, director, YWCA; chairwoman, Governor’s Commission on Families and Children; director, Madison Civic Repertory Theatre
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, UW-Madison; commercial broker
Email: saspringman@gmail.com
Phillip Willems (I)
Age: 80
Address: 804 Bristol Drive
Family: Married with three children, six grandchildren.
Job: Retired owner/operator, Ben Franklin variety store
Prior elected office: Three terms as village trustee
Other public service: Serves on village parks, public works, senior services and fire committees; Schumacher Farm Park trust board; Waunakee Chamber of Commerce; Waunakee Rotary (past president); charter member of Waunakee Lions Club; retired EMT from Waunakee EMS
Education: Marquette High School, Milwaukee; attended UW-Milwaukee before entering management training program at W.T. Grant Co.
Email: Fiveand10@tds.net
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Heimbecker: I am better qualified simply because I am new to pursuing an elected office. I will have a fresh look at how things can be done. Listening to the village residents is important to me. It appears the voices of village residents have not been heard.
Herzberg: My proven track record of community involvement and dedication to public service over the last 17 years for the village of Waunakee. During this time, Waunakee has earned a Moody’s bond rating of “Aa2” for being fiscally responsible and consistently being in the lower third of tax rates among Dane County cities and villages.
Lewandowski: I have extensive experience bringing together coalitions of people to build community-based solutions. As a new resident, I bring a fresh perspective and new ideas for our community. I am unafraid to speak up and ask difficult questions in order to hold the village accountable to residents. I want to move forward and build a Waunakee where everyone wins.
McPherson: As the only candidate running who is not a long-serving incumbent or part of a specific community group, I will bring an unbiased opinion to the board. I am a different voice who will consider the needs of all residents of the village, including those that currently do not have their interests represented at a village board level.
Springman: My professional background spans the nonprofit, private and public sectors, and includes work in public finance, policy making, downtown redevelopment, transportation, public works and planning. Experience on dozens of business, nonprofit and community boards has provided me with a wealth of knowledge about Dane County’s socioeconomic issues, past, present and future. I have also worked in the Legislature, city government and state government.
Willems: I am well qualified to serve another term because I am active in the community (coaching youth, working at community events, delivering Meals on Wheels and escorting elderly people to medical appointments) and have a great feel for what the people as a whole want. I also have a life-long career of working with people and have good spending habits with village budgets and making decisions that are beneficial to the citizens as a whole.
What is the top issue facing the village and how would you address it?
Heimbecker: Housing in the village is a top issue that we need to face. We lack housing that fits the needs of individuals making $60,000 per year and less, including new teachers, those working in our industrial park and service industry jobs in the village. I am a member of the Waunakee Housing Task Force, currently looking at this issue.
Herzberg: Affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges for many Dane County communities. I want to make sure people who work in Waunakee have affordable housing options. The village board is waiting for an Affordable Housing Task Force report in June that will provide guidance on this important issue.
Lewandowski: I want great quality of life. We need to encourage responsible, balanced growth while strengthening our community. I’d like us to adopt a form-based code that encourages missing middle housing, so density blends invisibly with the predominately single family character of the village. I’d like to see a volunteer fair that highlights volunteer organizations in the community.
McPherson: Affordable housing. Research by UW-Madison makes it clear that Waunakee has a shortage of affordable housing, including for seniors. As a trustee, I will advocate for using all possible state, federal, and private grants to incentivize development of affordable housing options. I will also push for the village board to explore financial assistance for modernizing older homes in Waunakee.
Springman: The top issue is to ensure that Waunakee’s growth is responsible and done in a manner that does not overload its ability to provide public services or task the school system, and adds to the tax base in a manner that holds down property taxes and retains the community’s great quality of life.
Willems: I feel the top issue facing us is maintaining the small town feel we have and the quality of life we enjoy and yet maintain a modest growth that will keep us fresh while attracting new businesses and manufacturing companies to our area.
What’s one new way the village could keep property taxes in check?
Heimbecker: Review proposed TIF projects and find alternatives for future development. For example, could the village finance development of new streets and infrastructure instead of providing TIF funding to developers? This would allow the increased tax revenue from development to go to all areas of village needs: schools, EMS, fire, police, streets, etc., rather than staying in the TIF district.
Herzberg: Continue the village’s self-imposed debt limit policy, which is 50 percent of the state of Wisconsin policy. Continue to grow the business/industrial tax base within the village.
Lewandowski: I want reformed TIF use. Paying for public improvements by freezing property values and siphoning new revenue to TIFs is inefficient, since fewer pieces of tax-pie equals bigger slices for those remaining. Secondly, I want a bidding policy that applies to all projects over a certain dollar amount with a defined frequency. Bidding can reduce costs and/or increase revenue.
McPherson: By increasing the tax base of the village through the housing stock. There are many people who work in Waunakee but cannot afford to live here. This is a missed opportunity for the village as more residents working and living here would be a boon for our local businesses and school enrollment, which would keep property taxes from rising.
Springman: Waunakee’s property taxes are in the bottom third of Dane County communities, due to how well debt service and growth is managed. Waunakee is blessed with a volunteer EMS and fire department, which holds down property taxes. Where other volunteer departments are being replaced by paid staff, we still have a strong volunteer base, helped by the civic mindedness of our residents and employers allowing volunteers to respond to calls. I would like to see us develop incentives to retain this volunteer force.
Willems: Although I don’t feel our taxes are too high, I believe the best way to keep them manageable is to keep building fine quality housing and to keep it as affordable as possible while maintaining our excellent schools and parks.