Candidate Q&A: Waunakee Village Board

Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Waunakee Village Board in the April 7 election. The terms are for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Nila Frye
Age: 61
Address: 404 E. Verleen Ave.
Family: Married with four children
Job: Childcare provider
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Served on nine Waunakee village committees over 42 years, as well as four high school committees, EMS volunteer monument and volunteer for school, church and community activities
Education: Licensing and ongoing education for childcare
Email or website: NLFAngexcelsior@gmail.com, facebook.com/nila4board
Robert McPherson
Age: 36
Address: 1703 Alexandria Court
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Vice president of risk management, Peoples State Bank
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Waunakee Housing Task Force
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and economics, University of Tampa
Email or website: mcpherson4waunakee@gmail.com
Erin Moran (I)
Age: 23
Address: 215 W. Main St.
Family: Single
Job: Public relations specialist at Wisconsin Department of Tourism, girls lacrosse coach at Waunakee High School
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Create Waunakee Committee, chairwoman; Waunakee Library Board; Waunakee Housing Task Force; Public Works Committee; Waunakee Girls Lacrosse Club; Badgerland Lacrosse Association, marketing director; Waunakee Monarch Project
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications and environmental studies, Edgewood College
Email or website: www.facebook.com/erinmoranwaunakee, erinmoranwaunakee@gmail.com
William Ranum (I)
Age: 59
Address: 5848 Woodland Drive
Family: Married with four children
Job: Family physician, SSM Health Waunakee
Prior elected office: Village Board since 2017
Other public service: EMS Commission, Fire Commission, Waunakee School District volunteer physician, St. John parish committees, Wauktoberfest volunteer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and medical degree from UW-Madison
Email or Website: whranum@gmail.com
Joseph Zitzelsberger (I)
Age: 48
Address: 923 Countryside Crossing
Family: Wife, one child
Job: ServiceNow administrator at American Family Insurance
Prior elected office: Waunakee Village Board since 2018
Other public service: Waunakee Board of Review, 2011-2018
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communication, UW-Stevens Point
Email or Website: electjoe@2jaz.com, fb.me/joe4waunakee
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Frye: I have served on village committees over 40 years, under five village presidents, gaining valuable experience. I will promote transparency in government as well as citizen input at the beginning of projects. Listening to all viewpoints creates great results. Every time we lose transparency, we lose a bit of democracy.
McPherson: I am the only candidate running that has consistently worked to provide real solutions to the village’s issues, with a focus on including all voices from the village in the conversation, including the school district, and not just those with a direct line to the current Village Board.
Moran: As a young woman, I am humbled to serve my community as a trustee and believe in the importance of having both women and young people involved in decision-making. I am an open-minded servant leader committed to working towards a Waunakee that is thriving, welcoming and resilient.
Ranum: We are fortunate to have a group of talented people running for the position of village trustee. I believe my professional experience and past service on the EMS and Fire Commissions will be an asset to the Waunakee Village Board. I have spent my past term helping to evolve these two areas to better serve our growing village.
Zitzelsberger: I have a history of acting and voting in the best interest of the ENTIRE village. I’m detail oriented, and am not afraid to push back on proposals that need more work or simply don’t improve the quality of life for village residents, as evidenced by my voting record.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Frye: I am concerned about the loss of citizen participation due to lack of transparency and a need for better communication from the village when large developments or municipal projects are planned. There needs to be community input upfront, and those ideas need to be represented, not just listened to.
McPherson: Diversifying our housing stock to keep taxes reasonable for residents. I would look to have a review completed of the zoning ordinances that control what type of housing can be built in the village to allow for more flexibility to meet the demand for more attainable housing choices.
Moran: Managing growth while preparing for the future. Ensuring responsible growth that does not overload our public services and schools, but can help address the need for affordable housing and attract new businesses and destinations. Strive for community practices that promote sustainability, improve energy efficiency and reduce auto-dependence.
Ranum: I feel the most pressing issue in Waunakee is carefully managing our success. The principles that guided the success of our village include support of excellent schools and expansion of village services. As we progress, I hope for thoughtful use of land and resources to preserve the Waunakee Way.
Zitzelsberger: Balancing our historically high real estate values against the need for affordable housing. Ultimately the laws of supply and demand apply to our entire housing stock, and make solving the affordable housing problem difficult without opening up unlimited growth, which would dramatically change the character of our village.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Frye: I served on the Waunakee Housing task force which addressed this issue. I want the village to quit TIF funding for luxury apartments and homes. Institute a policy that new developments include some attainable housing. We need to make sure we don’t tax people out of existing homes.
McPherson: Seek to work with developers that specialize in building attainable housing for a greater number of residents. Apply for federal, state and private grants to build this housing. Update zoning ordinances to reflect the changing need of the village. Keep taxes in check by building different types of housing.
Moran: The Waunakee Housing Task Force was an important first step to evaluate and understand our need for affordable housing. I am committed to ensuring we implement its recommendations, work with local and regional partners to find creative solutions, and engage our residents to further bring the conversation into action.
Ranum: Waunakee’s proximity to Madison and the reputation of its school system tend to keep housing prices high. We recently completed a study to assess our village housing needs. The inclusion of multiple housing types and price levels has opportunity to improve affordability over time. We are in the process of implementing these findings in new developments.
Zitzelsberger: Require a better mix of lot sizes, and adjust minimum home sizes to allow more variety, including smaller, less expensive homes. Maintain our existing home supply, especially older homes that can be some of the most affordable. Encourage property owners to utilize existing government programs to make rents more affordable.