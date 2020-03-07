Candidate Q&A: Waunakee Village Board

Ranum: We are fortunate to have a group of talented people running for the position of village trustee. I believe my professional experience and past service on the EMS and Fire Commissions will be an asset to the Waunakee Village Board. I have spent my past term helping to evolve these two areas to better serve our growing village.

Zitzelsberger: I have a history of acting and voting in the best interest of the ENTIRE village. I’m detail oriented, and am not afraid to push back on proposals that need more work or simply don’t improve the quality of life for village residents, as evidenced by my voting record.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Frye: I am concerned about the loss of citizen participation due to lack of transparency and a need for better communication from the village when large developments or municipal projects are planned. There needs to be community input upfront, and those ideas need to be represented, not just listened to.